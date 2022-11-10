Northampton Borough Council met Thursday, November 3 for a presentation from Alliance Fire Company and to discuss the establishment of the Northampton Borough Fire Service appropriations tax, an ordinance amendment for the Non-Uniformed Defined Contribution Employee’s Pension Fund, a cost-of-living increase, request for a shredding event, an ordinance amendment for fire department residency limitations, and committee reports.

First, Todd Csencsits from the Alliance Fire Company social club presented three $2,000 donations to organizations within the borough from the events they held throughout the year that generated revenue. The first check was to Northampton Regional EMS, the second was presented to the Chief of Police Bryan Kadingo for the Northampton Borough Police Department, and the third check was presented to the Northampton Borough Council for the pickleball courts that the borough is installing at Alliance Park.

“We’re about giving back to the community,” Csencsits expressed.

In other news, the council unanimously approved an ordinance of the Borough of Northampton establishing the Northampton Borough Fire Service Appropriations tax for one mill effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Council then unanimously approved the adoption of an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 1190, regulating the Non-Uniformed Defined Contribution Employee’s Pension Fund for changes in minimum employer and employee contributions at 4% of compensation effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Council also unanimously approved the request for a 3% cost-of-living adjustment increase for the retired members of the Non-Uniformed Defined Benefit Pension Plan, which will be effective Jan. 1, 2023 and at no cost to the borough.

Next, council unanimously approved the request to hold a shredding event with co-sponsor Pa. State Representative Zach Mako on April 29, 2023.

Councilman Ronald Glassic asked whether the council will be doing another electronic recycling event every other year for residents. Borough Manager LeRoy E. Brobst said yes, but only if the borough can find a sponsor for the event.

Council then unanimously approved permission to advertise an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 1048, Chapter 28, Section 28-2.

Manager Brobst explained, “Recently, it has come to our attention that there are limitations for residency for certain members of the fire department. This amendment will establish a five-mile radius in order to serve, [which] would be in keeping with the fire department bylaws.”

Councilwoman Judy Haldeman reported that the borough’s 76 Hometown Hero banners have been delivered and will all be up by Veterans Day. Additionally, the borough will be holding its annual Veterans Day service at the Memorial Plot on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

Councilman Trevor Stone announced that the Northampton Borough Police Department received their new cruiser on November 3.

Vice President Julia Kutzler shared that when the fire department went trick-or-treating to ensure the safety of the borough children and to hand out goodies, they were made aware of a young Halloween celebrant with cerebral palsy, so they stopped by the individual’s home and provided treats. “The fire department is to be commended for their outreach,” said Kutzler.

Councilman Glassic announced that the Public Works Department has begun winterizing the parks throughout the borough and that the Canal Street Park will be the only trail remaining open throughout the winter.

All of the council members thanked Alliance Fire Company for their generous donations. Council also thanked the fire department and police department for their assistance with ensuring the safety of the borough children during trick-or-treating and for everything they do.

In other news, Assistant to the Borough Manager Brian Welsko will be donating a blue spruce tree from his property for the borough’s annual tree lighting ceremony, which is usually held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, but has not yet been confirmed.

The next council meeting will be held Thursday, November 17 at 7 p.m. in the Northampton Borough Municipal Offices, located at 1401 Laubach Ave.