Helen H. Henning

Helen H. Henning, 95, formerly of Moore and Hanover Townships, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Sacred Heart Assisted Living in Northampton, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She was the wife of the late Paul S. Henning, with whom she shared 50 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 1999. Born in Bath, Helen was a daughter of the late Paul Sr. and Julia (Feiretag) Haftl. Her family and home were most important to her, and she cherished the role of wife, mother and grandmother. Helen loved the outdoors, yard work and gardening, as well as crocheting and sewing. She was a member of Christ Church of Bath United Church of Christ.

Survivors: Helen will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters, Susan J. Drych and husband, John, of Bethlehem Township, Pamela J. Horvath and husband, Edward, of Coplay, and Holly A. Green and husband, Terry, of New Tripoli; six grandchildren, John P., Michele, Todd, Adam, Kyle and Krystina; 10 great-grandchildren, Zachary, Jordan, Annaliese, Victoria, Derek, Adalyn, Cameron, Alivia, Abriella and Ava; a sister, Arlene Oplinger of Bath; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Paul, she was predeceased by a grandson, Eric Drych; four brothers, Adolph, Paul Jr., Frank and Walter Haftl; six sisters, Esther Illigash, Shirley Werner, Cecelia Silfies, Louise Fisher, Julia Cory, and Freida Burley.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Richard S. Reimer

Richard S. Reimer, 66, formerly of Bath, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab., Bethlehem, Pa. Born on Dec. 4, 1955, in Allentown, Pa., he was the son of the late Richard H. and Dorothy A. (Feichtl) Reimer. Richard was a graduate of Northampton High School and attended Northampton County Community College. He worked as a laborer for various local companies, until retiring. Throughout his lifetime, Richard enjoyed hunting, the woods, and was an avid fisherman. His greatest joy was his cabin on Lake Minisink in Pike County where he loved spending time with members of the lake community. He was a member of the Bath Republican Club and the Lake Minisink Association.

Survivors include daughter, Emily A. Reimer; sisters, Sharon M. Subjin, Sandra L. Sicher; brother, Robert J. Reimer and his wife, Wanda; one granddaughter; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Services: Will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.