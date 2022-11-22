Northampton Borough Council met Thursday, November 17 to discuss ordinance amendments, various requests, the retirement of a borough employee, the annual tree lighting ceremony, and the borough’s Santa Run.

To begin, council unanimously approved an ordinance amending Section 28-2 of the Consolidated Statutes of Northampton Borough providing that the fire chief, his assistants, and his captains may live within a five-mile radius of the borders of the borough.

Council also unanimously approved a resolution granting a cost-of-living increase for 17 retired non-uniform employee pensions effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Next, council approved the request for the installation of a handicapped parking zone in the area of 1286 Newport Ave., as well as the request to install a 91-foot driveway at the property of 560 E. Ninth St. near the west edge of the property at the intersection of E. Ninth Street and Howertown Road.

Additionally, council unanimously and regretfully approved the retirement request of Barbara Matuczinski, who will retire on Feb. 28, 2023.

“She’s the glue of the office and we’re going to miss her. She is such a valuable part of the team,” said Borough Manager LeRoy E. Brobst.

“She has serviced this borough excellently and keeps everything in line and on task,” said councilman Anthony S. Lopsonzski Sr.

In other news, the 2023 budget preparation is moving along and a draft will be delivered prior to the review scheduled for December 1.

The borough announced that on Thursday, November 10, they received communication from the Department of Environmental Protection regarding the Act 537 update, informing the borough that the plan contains nine deficiencies, which will need to be fixed as soon as possible. Manager Brobst stated that he will be speaking with the borough’s environmental engineer to find a timeline for a response and correction to these deficiencies, adding the changes will be minor and he does not believe the changes will take long to fix.

Manager Brobst also announced the borough intends to hopefully complete reconstruction of two more short alleys to close out the 2022 paving season, weather permitting.

Council also announced the borough office will be closed Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 for Thanksgiving. Then, on Sunday, November 27, the annual tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Main Street and Laubach Avenue. This year’s tree was provided by Brian Welsko, assistant to the borough manager, and his family. Tree lighting festivities will include performances by the Pennsylvania Classical Ballet Academy, the Good Shepherd Catholic School Choir, and a visit from Santa.

Last, council announced that the fire department will be having their annual operation of the Santa Run. Parents that would like their child to receive a gift from Santa on the fire truck should deliver the gift to the fire department between 6 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, Thursday, December 8 and Friday, December 9. The gift should be wrapped and no larger than a shoe box with the child’s name, address, and phone number clearly marked on the gift. Santa will be delivering the gifts on Saturday, December 10 starting at noon. In the event of inclement weather, the deliveries will be the following day, Sunday, December 11.

The next regular Northampton Borough Council meeting will be held Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m. in the Northampton Borough offices, located at 1401 Laubach Ave.