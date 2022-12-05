Home Featured Stories Looking Back | Circus series, part 3 of 3 Featured Stories Looking Back | Circus series, part 3 of 3 By Ed Pany - December 5, 2022 131 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Wisconsin, John Ringling’s personal railcar. Ringling traveled with the circus. Photo courtesy of Thom Horvath. In this final column, we look back at the last Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey railroad trains as they pass into circus history. We thank Mr. Thom Horvath for sharing his photographs with our readers. We will return in two weeks. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Northampton County upcoming roadwork Lehigh Township awarded grant for building repairs Bath Borough celebrates Christmastime with tree lighting ceremony LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ