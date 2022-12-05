The Wisconsin, John Ringling’s personal railcar. Ringling traveled with the circus. Photo courtesy of Thom Horvath.

In this final column, we look back at the last Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey railroad trains as they pass into circus history.

We thank Mr. Thom Horvath for sharing his photographs with our readers.

We will return in two weeks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here