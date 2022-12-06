Paul H. Fogel

Paul H. Fogel, 80, of Chapman Quarries, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. He was the husband of Doris R. (Barthol) Fogel. Paul and Doris celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on June 3. Born in Bushkill Township, he was a son of the late Stanley and Helen (Stahley) Fogel. Paul was a licensed electrician and the owner and operator of an electrical contracting business for several years. Prior to retiring, he was employed in maintenance for Kreigman & Smith Property Management. A talented musician, Paul played guitar and was a vocalist in Country Strangers, a local band he organized. Although music was his passion, he also enjoyed bowling. Paul was a member of the Northampton Raccoon Club and the Bath Republican Club.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Doris, he is survived by son, Ed Fogel and wife, Rosalyn, of Klecknersville; daughter, Tonya Haydt of Chapman Quarries; six grandchildren, Adam, Jess, Austin, Davin, Amber, and Steven; two great-grandsons, Jonathan and Waylon; along with many nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by a daughter, Donna M. Giering; and six brothers, Marvin, Raymond Sr., Robert, Warren, Lester and Clarence Fogel.

Services: A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Tuesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103.