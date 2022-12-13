On Friday, December 9, Nazareth held their annual tree lighting ceremony at the circle with special appearances by the Nazareth Area Middle School Chorus, Brielle from All Things Brielle, and of course, the one and only Santa Claus.

The Nazareth Area Middle School Chorus serenaded onlookers with their heartwarming renditions of “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Up on the Housetop,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Brielle from All Things Brielle also sang beautiful renditions of “The National Anthem” and an assortment of holiday songs for everyone to enjoy.

Then, Pastor Derek French from the Nazareth Moravian Church provided the word of invocation, asking God to bring the spirit of love, hope, and joy into the hearts of everyone.

Executive Vice President of Affiliated Chambers of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Jessica O’Donnell-Gower and her team had a long list of thank you’s to give out for all of the support and assistance in making the tree lighting ceremony possible and special.

The sponsors included toy giveaways from Artistic Toys and Promotions and Mario Andretti, an ice carving from Lehigh Valley Hospital for Christmas in Nazareth, character sponsors by Dr. Susan’s PH Integrative Health and Wellness and Weis Markets for Olaf and the Grinch, elf trail presenting sponsor Truist Bank, warm hands sponsor Nazareth Mutual Insurance, shuttle sponsor Easton Coach Company, local merry sponsor Nazareth YMCA, candy cane sponsor Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Choice Properties, Santa’s ride provided by Vigilance Hose Fire Co., comfort station sponsored by Mayor Lance E. Colondo and his wife Bobbie Colondo, main street sponsor Keystone Consulting Engineers, decorations sponsored by Force Gymnastics, Embassy Bank, Nazareth Hometown Hardware, Stofanak Custom Cabinetry, J. P. Mascaro & Sons, ESSA Bank, and Nazareth Army Navy, print sponsor FASTSIGNS of Easton, and entertainment sponsors Brielle from All Things Brielle and DJ Reilly from Reilly Entertainment Group.

The Nazareth Borough Council, the police department, and the public works department were also thanked for their assistance in the holiday festivities.

Next, State Representative Joe Emrick shared a few words, thanking O’Donnell-Gower for all of her efforts to put the ceremony together and requested that next year she use her direct line with Santa at the North Pole to get Buddy the Elf to come to the tree lighting ceremony.

Mayor Lance Colondo recognized the public works department for doing an outstanding job decorating the town and the circle.

“The holiday season is a time for reflection and renewal. I ask everyone to be kind and patient with each other, not just at this time of year, but all year round as we head into 2023. I’ll conclude my remarks with a quote from Terry Marshall: ‘The holiday season is a perfect time to reflect on our blessings and seek out ways to make life better for those around us.’ I want to wish everyone here in Nazareth and the surrounding area a safe, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!” expressed Mayor Colondo.

O’Donnell-Gower told onlookers to listen carefully for Santa who would be coming down the road at any moment. Suddenly, the big guy rode into the circle with Mrs. Claus on a fire truck as kids of all ages patiently waited, eyes wide with excitement.

After residents enthusiastically helped Santa count down from 10, Nazareth lit their enormous Christmas tree in the center of the circle. Families and friends posed for pictures in front of the tree as its white lights twinkled in the dark night sky and the joy of Christmas filled the December air.