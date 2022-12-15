Wayne W. Fogel

Wayne W. Fogel, 74, of Hillendale Road, Nazareth, Bushkill Twp., died suddenly Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hecktown Oaks Campus, Easton. He was the husband of Bonnie L. (Bond) Fogel since March 5, 1966. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Walter “Birdie” and Hazel (Lambert) Fogel.

Wayne was owner/operator of Fogel’s Fuel Co., Nazareth, for over 45 years. Previously, he was employed as attendant/mechanic of the former Gulf Service Station, Nazareth, and also as a machine operator at the former Dixie Corp, Easton. A member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Nazareth, he was also a 1965 graduate of the Nazareth High School. Wayne was a life member of the Eagles, Stroudsburg, member of the Hecktown Social Club, member of Dream Mile Fishing Club, Blakeslee, and enjoyed playing tennis at the Northwood Club, Palmer Twp.

Survivors: Wife. Daughters, Nicole and fiance John Boris of Nazareth, Dahlila at home. Four grandchildren, Joelle, Jessica, Jenna, and Jacob. Great-granddaughter, Trinity. Sister, Joan, wife of Preston Ervin of Nazareth. Mother-in-law, Clara M. (Wescott) Bond of Jacobsburg. Several nieces, nephews, and friends that were like family. He was predeceased by son and daughter-in-law, Troy S. and Michele L. Fogel in 2010, father-in-law, Ray Bond in 2017.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 200 S. Broad Street, Nazareth, PA 18064. Call, 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center Street, Nazareth, PA 18064 and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in church. Interment, Hope Cemetery, PA Route 191, Hecktown. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Church Memorial Fund or The Memorial Library Of Nazareth and Vicinity, 295 E. Center Street, Nazareth, PA 18064.

Dorothy M. (Mall) Yarosevich

Dorothy M. (Mall) Yarosevich, 87, formerly of Lincoln Avenue, Northampton, died peacefully late Friday afternoon, Dec. 9, 2022 at Sacred Heart Assisted Living, Northampton. She was the wife of the late Nicholas E. Yarosevich who passed in 2017. Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Leskovich) Mall.

Dorothy was employed as a presser/garment worker by the former Reigel’s Sportswear. Previously, she worked in retail at the former Lerner’s Dept Store, Northampton. She later worked for the Catasauqua YMCA in the Geo Wolf Elementary after school daycare. Dorothy was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, Northampton and the I.L.G.W.U. She was also a member of the NAA Ladies Auxiliary, Northampton and enjoyed bowling in the Northampton Hungarian Hall Women’s League.

Survivors: Daughters, Susan wife of Duane Filchner of Nazareth, Sandra A. wife of Michael Stubits of N. Catasauqua, Sheri A. wife of Stephen Kerbacher of Northampto, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by twin infant grandsons, Stephen and Scott, sister, Anna Yenser, and brothers, John and Frank Mall.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 1 p.m. Friday, Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, noon to 1 p.m. Friday in church. Private Family Interment, OLH Parish Cemetery, Northampton. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Church Memorial Fund.