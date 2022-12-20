On Monday, December 19, members of Alliance Fire Company social club gathered to present a generous $5,000 donation to the Northampton Fire Department.

Vice President Todd Csencsits from Alliance Fire Company social club warmly expressed, “Our whole mission here at the fire company is to give back to the community and we are very pleased that we can give you a $5,000 check today.”

Fire Chief Keith Knoblach graciously accepted the donation on behalf of Northampton Fire Department.

Alliance Fire Company is committed to thoughtfully donating to various entities in the Northampton Borough. Just last month, Alliance Fire Company donated $2,000 to Northampton Regional EMS, $2,000 to Northampton Borough Police Department, and $2,000 to Northampton Borough Council for the pickleball courts at Alliance Park behind Alliance Fire House.

“We have the best members and great support, which allow us to help support the fire company and other organizations in the community. We hope to continue giving what we can in 2023,” Csencsits shared.

Csencsits also thanked everyone for coming to the event honoring the Northampton Fire Department. Northampton Borough Council members Ronald Glassic and Judy Haldeman, Borough Solicitor Brian Panella, Borough Manager LeRoy E. Brobst, and Mayor Anthony Pristash were all in attendance to show their support and gratitude.

Csencsits announced that Alliance Fire Company will be having a pork and sauerkraut dinner in February, and in March, the social club will have a chef from a local university serving “top notch” food on Fridays and Saturdays from 3 to 10 p.m.

Proceeds from Alliance Fire Company’s events such as their annual Oktoberfest and annual David Liskanich Memorial Golf Tournament in May are what allow the social club to consistently give back to the community, Csencsits expressed.

With Christmas just around the corner, Alliance Fire Company’s holiday spirit and generous donations have been blessings to the people and organizations they have helped. Alliance Fire Company is truly making a difference with their continued community support.

More information about Alliance Fire Company’s upcoming events can be found on their Facebook page. Memberships and 2023 membership renewals can be purchased at the Alliance Fire Company fire house, located at 717 Washington Ave.