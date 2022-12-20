Edward K. Holzer, Sr.

Edward K. Holzer, Sr., 83 of Bath, Pa., passed on Dec. 12, 2022, at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s in Bethlehem, Pa. Born March 16, 1939 in Allentown, Pa., he was the son of the late Joseph Holzer and the late Fannie (Polzer) Holzer. Edward was the husband of the late Linda (Keiser) Holzer, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage with.

Edward served in the United States Army from 1961 until 1967, and earned the rank of a PFC (E-3) (P). He was a self employed contractor for 40 plus years. In his free time, he enjoyed doing outdoor work, and hunting. He loved Cadillacs, owning at least five of them throughout his life.

Survivors: Daughter, Christine wife of James Mills of Moore Twp, Pa., brother, George Holzer, sister, Helen; grandchildren: Michael Holzer, Joseph Mills and wife Kimberly, Cheyenne Mills, and Dakota Mills. He was predeceased by son, Edward Holzer, Jr., brothers, Frank, Ignatz, Joseph, William, John, Fred, Robert, Rodney and Rudy Holzer, and sister, Frieda.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067, has been entrusted with his care.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Vincent M. Kier

Vincent M. Kier, 47, of Klecknersville, formerly of Honeybrook, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. He was the loving husband of Stacy D. (Hoch) Kier. Stacy and Vince would have celebrated 13 years of marriage on December 26. Born in Coatesville, he was a son of the late Thomas H. and Joyce E. (Delp) Kier. Vince grew up in Southeastern, Pa., and was a graduate of Twin Valley High School, Class of 1993. He was a rigger/crane operator and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 542, Philadelphia. Vince dedicated his life to emergency services and was proudly serving as Fire Lieutenant and President of Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Company. He was also a member of Manoquesy Lodge No. 413 F. & A.M., Bath, Valley of Allentown Lehigh Consistory, Rajah Shrine, and Christ Church Little Moore United Church of Christ. Vince was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, enjoyed country music, and he loved kids.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Stacy, he will be dearly missed by a brother, Timothy J. Keir and wife, Bethanne, of Reading; a sister, Sarah E. Rickard of Moore Township; Ashley, Christopher, and Jessica, to whom Vince was instrumental in their lives; nieces and nephews, Jeff, Bryan, Jon, Jennifer, Nathan, Katlin, Gabriel, Kiera, Kaylee and Connor; along with great-nieces and great-nephews. Vince was predeceased by a brother, Matthew H. Kier; and a brother-in-law, Christopher M. Rickard.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014, and will conclude with Firefighter Honors at Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Company. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Company, 2718 Mountain View Drive, Bath, PA 18014.