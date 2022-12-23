An increase in tractor-trailer traffic has led to property damage and frustrated residents along Mud Lane, prompting township supervisors to order new signage restricting truck traffic. The decision came during the Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, December 13.

Tractor-trailers attempting to enter the Jaindl-Watson development along Seemsville Road are traveling north on Howertown Road and turning right onto Mud Lane, cutting across a residential property at the corner of the intersection and destroying the property’s front yard. These incidents, explained Supervisor Dale Hassler, have increased substantially over the last several weeks due to construction and barricades at Cesanek Road.

The sharp turn, added Supervisor Gary Behler, is difficult for RVs, let alone tractor-trailers.

Supervisors requested “No Truck” signage at Mud Lane and Howertown Road and Mud Lane and Seemsville Road. While not enforceable by law, supervisors said the signage should at least deter truck traffic. For police to enforce the signage, the township needs to perform weight restriction and road condition studies.

Supervisors also requested that Jaindl-Watson remove the construction barricades blocking Cesanek Road, which leads into their property.

In other news, two township properties may soon be added to the township’s agricultural security area. Weinhofer Farm, LLC requested that 33 acres at 1656 Weaversville Rd. be added to the zone, while Timothy Sabia has filed a similar request for 14.25 acres at 334 Stagecoach Rd.

Land in the agricultural security area remains an agricultural use but is available for purchase by the commonwealth or the county. Public hearings to approve these two requests will be held on a future date.

Supervisors also received word that their Joint Act 537 sewage facilities plan was approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. As part of this approval, the state requires that the township draft an on-lot septic management ordinance by May.

Finally, future supervisor meetings will now be at a new time. In 2023, all Allen Township Board of Supervisors meetings will be on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the Allen Township Planning Commission will meet on the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. Township residents requested this earlier start time via a survey.

All public meetings will still be recorded and available on the township website by the next business day. The township does not have live stream capabilities yet but may revisit the concept after renovating the municipal building and its AV equipment.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be the 2023 reorganization meeting on Tuesday, January 3, at 6 p.m.