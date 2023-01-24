James R. Miller, Sr.

James R. Miller, Sr., 80, of Moore Township, formerly of Bath, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. He was the husband of the late Frances G. (Sensenbach) Miller, with whom he shared 33 loving years of marriage prior to her passing in 1997. Born in Point Phillips, Jim was the son of the late Robert W. Miller and Dorothy W. (Shireman) Miller Gray. He was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of 1960. For more than 30 years, Jim was employed at Verizon, formerly AT&T and Bell of Pa., where he worked as a lineman, splicer and installer, before retiring in 2001. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, Bath Jaycees, Point Phillips Rod & Gun Club where he formerly served as president, and Christ Church of Bath United Church of Christ where he served on consistory and choir. Jim was a Cub Scout Leader and also co-founded Penn-Tele Hunting Club with his best friend, Tom Dieter.

Survivors: Jim will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his son, James R. Miller, Jr. and wife, Paulette, of New York City; daughters, Pamela Szivos and husband, Joseph Jr., of Moore Township, and Jennifer Leon and husband, Jose, of Maryville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Lauren Hahn and husband, Cain, of Moore Township, and Jakob Miller of Bethlehem; a great granddaughter, Grace; a sister, Rita Miller Haines and husband, Gerald Jr., of Hagerstown, Maryland; nieces and nephews.

Services: A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Tuesday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment followed in Green Mount Cemetery, Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Christ Church of Bath United Church of Christ, 109 S. Chestnut Street, Bath, PA 18014.