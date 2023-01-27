Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: PA 378/Wyandotte Street

Between: Fourth Street and Summit Street

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for UGI gas line work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. The work is being performed by UGI under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Start date: Jan. 27

Est completion date: Jan. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: Mauch Chunk Street

Between: South Green Street and South Spruce Street

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for UGI gas line work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. The work is being performed by UGI under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Start date: Jan. 27

Est completion date: Feb. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

