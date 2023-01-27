Municipality:  City of Bethlehem

Road name:  PA 378/Wyandotte Street

Between:  Fourth Street and Summit Street

Type of work:  Utility Work

Work being done by:  Local Utility

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions for UGI gas line work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. The work is being performed by UGI under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Start date: Jan. 27

Est completion date: Jan. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Nazareth Borough

Road name:  Mauch Chunk Street

Between:  South Green Street and South Spruce Street

Type of work:  Utility Work

Work being done by:  Local Utility

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions for UGI gas line work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. The work is being performed by UGI under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Start date: Jan. 27

Est completion date: Feb. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here