A Moore Township home has been destroyed following an early morning fire on Tuesday, February 14.

The fully involved fire occurred at 5 Overlook Ln. in the Hickory Hills Mobile Home Park and was reported just after 1:30 a.m. No injuries were reported, however according to a Go Fund Me page that has been established for the family, all of their possessions are either damaged, destroyed or unusable. The Go Fund Me page states that Red Cross is currently working with the family to provide them temporary housing.

A goal of $15,000 has been set to help provide support to the family effected by the fire. If you would like to donate, please visit www.gofundme.com and search for “The Kurz Family Fire.”