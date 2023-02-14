Eileen M. Muschlitz

Eileen M. (Rader) Muschlitz, 86, of Second Street, Northampton, died peacefully late Monday evening, Feb. 6, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Edward H. Muschlitz since Oct. 27, 1956. Born in Fullerton, Whitehall Township, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Carrie M. (Rhoads) Rader.

Eileen was employed as regional manager by the former PSFS Bank, Phila, Whitehall Branch for many years. Later, she worked as church secretary for the former Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem, now Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. A 1954 graduate of the Whitehall High School, she continued her education and later graduated from Northampton County Community College, Bethlehem, in 1979. Eileen was a member of Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she participated in the handbell choir for several years. An avid bowler, she enjoyed the Rose Bowl and the Union Blvd. Lanes Leagues where she was a member of the 600 Club. She was a 2003 PA State Women’s Bowling Assoc Champion. Eileen was awarded Girl of the Year by the Beta Sigma Phi Professional Women’s Sorority, Allentown. A world traveler, she was able to visit all 50 states, several foreign countries, and especially enjoyed Disney World, FL. She and her husband enjoyed hosting the Rotary Club International Exchange Student Program for many years along with recruiting new host families.

Survivors: Husband, daughters Alice D., wife of Richard J. Gomboz of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Janet L., wife of David E. Book of Baldwin Township, Allegheny County, two grandchildren, Christopher J. Gomboz, Timothy N. Book, four great-grandchildren, sister Sandy Rader of Macungie, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by granddaughter Kimberly M. Gomboz-Bogacz and infant sister, Elizabeth.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in funeral home. Interment, Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Airport Road, Allentown.

Contributions: Church Memorial Fund C/O Funeral Home.