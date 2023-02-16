During the February 8 East Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors approved a $50,000 donation to the East Allen Township Ambulance Corps and a subsequent seven-month reimbursement program for expenditures. The move comes during a tough financial time for the township’s ambulance corps.

“[They] are in a predicament with their current finances and staffing,” said Township Manager Brent Green. “It has been a general situation even prior to [COVID-19].”

Before 2019, the ambulance corps was staffed entirely by volunteers. However, over the past several years, the number of volunteers has dwindled to two, while some members of the corps are paid.

Expenses are estimated to be roughly $47,000 per month. Supervisors voted to make a $50,000 donation to the corps for one month to immediately help with expenses. Then, the township will reimburse expenses for no more than seven months, up to $47,000 per month. Supervisors will review this agreement monthly and can rescind it at any time.

“It is the world we’re living in,” said Supervisor Roger Unangst. “Nobody has enough volunteers.”

An annual subscription letter asking for donations has been mailed to township residents. Funds raised through this subscription go directly to the ambulance corps to help defray costs. Supervisors asked residents to consider donating.

As stated on the nonprofit organization’s website, the ambulance corps relies heavily on donations to maintain operations.

“While we have a very close working relationship with the township and fire department, we are not affiliated with either and receive minimal financial support from tax dollars,” the website reads.

Other than donations, a large portion of their budget comes from insurance billing.

In other news, supervisors authorized Green to draft an intergovernmental cooperation agreement with the Colonial Regional Police Department for limited contracted police services.

The services would not replace the township’s 24/7 state police services. Instead, the CRPD would provide limited parking enforcement for tractor-trailer issues currently plaguing the area around Route 512.

Nearly daily, supervisors said, tractor-trailers are parking along the side or even in the middle of the road.

“Word gets around,” said Unangst, adding that once drivers are made aware of an increased police presence, they will likely stop illegally parking.

“[This] is a long time coming, and, hopefully, it is the end of the problem,” he said.

The township has budgeted $25,000 for this service in 2023.

Supervisors also authorized the release of financial security of $6,693,302.60 for the Airport Road Commercial Park Warehouse Project. Developers currently have roughly 15%, or $1.3 million, in security left.

The development is meeting zoning and conditional use approval. Township Engineer James Milot said his team still needs to confirm that the sewer crossover beneath Route 329 to an empty bank property is complete. There are no occupants on either side of the development, and the bank is slated to be remodeled. Developers also agreed to maintain the historic kiln on the bank’s property, which engineers also need to inspect.

Finally, supervisors approved the replacement of Pavillion C at Bicentennial Park. This is the park’s original pavilion, built when the park was dedicated.

The new pavilion will be a 40-foot by 80-foot structure, 200 square feet larger than the existing pavilion.

Estimated costs for lumber, structural woodwork, concrete, and metal roofing are $65,000 for materials. The township will also need labor for concrete work. However, a majority of the project will be built by a local Boy Scout working on his Eagle Scout project. The Scout’s father is a member of the township’s Board of Parks and Recreation.

Once the materials are purchased, the township hopes to have the new pavilion ready by summer.