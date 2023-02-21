Do you have a prom gown you are thinking of getting rid of? Do you or someone you know need a prom gown? Cinderella’s Closet is giving future prom-goers and beloved prom gowns a fairy-tale ending.

Cinderella’s Closet is currently accepting prom gown donations in good condition through Friday, March 10 at the following sites:

Vintage House of Hair, 60 S. Main St., Nazareth. Call 610-365-2455 for drop-off hours.

American Legion, 278 Race St., Bath. Drop-off Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Bath Municipal Hall, 121 S. Walnut St., Bath. Drop-off Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The magic will happen on Sunday, March 26 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the American Legion in Bath, where anyone in need of a prom dress is invited to try on and take home the gown of their dreams on a first-come, first-served basis and at absolutely no cost. Anyone under the age of 18 should be accompanied by a guardian or adult. There will also be a sign-in sheet for prizes related to other prom needs such as hair, nails, flowers, etc. Gift card donations from hairdressers, florists, etc. are happily being accepted.

The idea for Cinderella’s Closet came from Bath resident Robin DeReamus.

“I know how times are tough and I came from a household where money was tight. I loved my prom dress and kept it for 20 years because I just could not see just dumping it off to Good Will. I wanted to give it to another girl who would love it just as much as I did,” said DeReamus of her inspiration behind Cinderella’s Closet.

DeReamus said on the day of Cinderella’s Closet the girls will be treated as if they had gone to a dress boutique. They will be properly measured so they know what sizes to shop for and assisted with trying on the dresses.

“We are [wishing for] all positive vibes and hope that they fall in love with a gown!” said DeReamus.

With prom being in May, DeReamus wanted to make sure there was plenty of time for the girls to pick out their gowns and get their alterations done. DeReamus said if there is a big response this year, the event can be expanded next year to include more days where girls can come and find their dream dress.

“To say I am incredibly grateful for Miss DeReamus is an understatement – if only others would care as much as she does for those less fortunate. I’m truly humbled that she shared her idea with me and look forward to a wonderful event,” said Bath Mayor Fiorella Mirabito who was quickly on board to help spread the word.

“With so much hate going on in school with bullying and social media, I felt compelled to help our young girls in some way. This would be such a gift for someone who normally may not even go to prom, because getting a dress was impossible. I mean, who couldn’t use a fairy godmother moment, right?” said DeReamus.

For further information or if you’d like to donate a gift or prize to Cinderella’s Closet, call Robin DeReamus at 484-894-6370.