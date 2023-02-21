Laura L. Snyder Diehl

Laura L. Snyder Diehl, of Bath, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother during her incredible 90 years of life. She passed away peacefully in the evening hours on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, of natural causes, at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Lower Saucon Twp., Pa. Born on Nov. 8, 1932, in Easton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Jenny (Lippincott) Bertrand and was the youngest daughter of their four children. Laura graduated from Easton Area High School in 1950, where she was a proud member of the high school marching band. She went on to marry her first husband, Edward Snyder. Together they had three children, Edward, Kurt, and Douglas. After Edward passed away in 1967, Laura remarried in 1976 to Arthur C. Diehl, Jr., with whom she shared 31 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2007.

Laura was a member of Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C. She served as the former President of the Eckley E. Patch Post 470 American Legion Auxiliary, in Bath. She spent many hours donating her time to a plethora of local organizations. Laura was an avid sports fan and you could always find her cheering on her favorite teams including the Philadelphia Eagles and Duke University basketball. We will remember Laura for her loving nature, sharp wit, incredible strength and occasional, endearing feistiness and stubbornness. She doted on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who she could never get enough of. Laura was an incredible mother and grandmother.

Survivors: She will be missed by her three sons, Edward Snyder and his wife Jill, Kurt Snyder and his beloved late wife Diane, Douglas Snyder and his wife Naomi; two step daughters, Cheryl Diehl, Tara Christine and her husband David; her treasured grandchildren, Laurin, Cherisha, Drasan, Kayla, Thatcher, Harper, Penn, Ezekiel, Xen, Ava-Grace, Ellawyn, Ian, Keri, Robyn, Brandi, and Kevin; and also survived by her beloved great-grandchildren, Enzo, Lucca, Charleigh, Chase, Jason, Bentley, and Scarlet.

Services: Family and friends are invited to a public visitation on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Bartholomew Funeral Home, 243 S. Walnut St., Bath, PA 18014. Final services for Laura, along with interment at Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Twp., will be held privately with family.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Ed Snyder Award at Easton Area High School at www.roverbaseball.com/H-EdSnyderAward.aspx, or the American Legion Auxiliary, Eckley E. Patch Post 470, 278 Race St., Bath, PA 18014 which Laura felt passionately about.

Ernest M. Frack, Sr.

Ernest M. Frack, Sr., 83, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by loving family on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. He was the husband of Rose Marie (Antonition) Frack. Ernest and Rose Marie would have celebrated 59 years of marriage on April 25. Born in Nazareth, he was a son of the late Lester and Mae B. (Yob) Frack. After attending Nazareth High School, Ernest enlisted and proudly served in the United States Army. He had a career that spanned four decades with the former Binney & Smith Company in Easton and Forks Township, before retiring in 1997. Throughout the years, Ernest was an active member and volunteer at Holy Family Catholic Church where he served as a Scout Master, was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, and was known for serving hamburgers at the annual Holy Family Picnic. He was also a member of the Bangor Yellow Jacket Bugle Corp. and a life-member of Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Co. Ernest was an active bowler in the Crayola Retiree’s League and enjoyed many years of camping, throughout the United States, with his wife and family. More importantly, he loved and cherished spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Rose Marie, he will be deeply missed by his three sons, Ernest Frack, Jr. and wife, Heidi, of Lehighton, Michael Frack and wife, Annette, and Thomas Frack and companion, Nathali, both of Moore Township; two grandchildren, Jennifer Yost and husband, Nathan, and Evan Frack; two brothers, Charles Frack and wife, Janice, of Bushkill Township, and George Frack, Sr. and wife, Doris, of Lower Nazareth Township; three sisters, Erna Tigar of Delaware, Dorothy Frack of Harrisburg, and Helen Heckman of Lower Nazareth Township; along with many nieces and nephews. Ernest was predeceased by three brothers, Lester, Henry Sr., and Howard Frack; and a sister, Cora Messina.

Services: His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Catholic Church, 430 W. Center Street, Nazareth, PA 18064. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday morning from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Interment with Military Honors will take place in Holy Family Cemetery, Nazareth. All veterans are welcome.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered to the American Cancer Society.

Marjorie I. Rehrig

Marjorie I. Rehrig, 92, a longtime resident of Bath, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital – Anderson Campus, Easton, Pa. Born on Jan. 16, 1931, in Nazareth, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Raymond F. and Arlene I. (Siegfried) Houser. Marjorie was the wife of the late Carl L. Rehrig, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2015. She was a 1948 graduate of Nazareth High School. She worked as a postal clerk at the Bath Post Office for 35 years until retiring.

Marjorie was an active member of Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Very active in her community, Marjorie was a founding member of the Bath Museum, the treasurer of the Bath Area Food Bank for 20 years, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Additionally, Marjorie along with her husband Carl, maintained the records for Green Mount Cemetery in Bath for over 50 years.

Survivors: She will be missed by her family including a grandson, Matthew Rehrig and his wife Anna; a granddaughter, Jenna Rehrig and her partner Adric Giles, both of Massachusetts; two great-granddaughters Elise and Nina; daughter in law, Sheila Rehrig; and many friends. Marjorie was preceded in death by her beloved son, Brian H. Rehrig and also an infant son, Darryl.

Services: Family and friends may attend a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Green Mount Cemetery, Broad and Penn streets, Bath. Keeping with Marjorie’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Marjorie’s memory be made to Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., 109 S. Chestnut Street, Bath, PA 18014 or to the Bath Area Food Bank, 206 E. Main St., Bath, PA 18014.