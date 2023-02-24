During their meeting on February 14, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors approved road signage improvements on Willowbrook Road that may help limit illegal truck traffic.

Two new signs were approved for the Willowbrook Road and East Bullshead Road intersection. These large signs will read “No Truck Traffic” on East Bullshead Road. Another sign will be added on East Bullshead Road alerting drivers to a 12-foot height limit roughly a quarter of a mile before an underpass, where tractor-trailers usually become stuck.

A sign will also be added at the intersection of Radar Drive and Willowbrook Road prohibiting trucks from turning right.

In other news, supervisors also met with a representative of Geodis regarding the truck queuing issues on Willowbrook Road. However, the representative said Geodis is a third-party logistics provider and does not offer transportation solutions.

Their clients, he added, negotiate with vendors to manage transportation. It was one client in particular that was having an issue that resulted in the queuing. Geodis has since reduced its loads by 75%.

When asked whether Geodis could widen Willowbrook Road to include a queuing lane or extend the development’s internal queuing lane, the representative said he was not in a position to answer this. He did add that Geodis does not own the property on which their warehouse sits and that the current property owner may not be aware of these issues.

The township will notify the property owner and let them know that they are potentially in violation of the conditions imposed on the development during its approval. The property was developed by Rockefeller Group.

The next Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be Tuesday, February 28 at 6 p.m. They will also have a capital improvement plan workshop meeting on Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m.