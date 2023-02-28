Evelyn M. Kilpatrick

Evelyn M. Kilpatrick, 91 of Nazareth, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Morningstar Senior Living in Nazareth, Pa. Born June 12, 1931 in Nazareth, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William Kilpatrick, Sr. and the late Florence (Gorman) Kilpatrick.

Evelyn was a 1949 graduate of Nazareth H.S. who continued her education earning her B.S. degree in Business Education from Bloomsburg University in 1957. She was last employed as a Business Education Teacher at Nazareth Area Sr. High School for 30 years before retiring in 1990. Previously she taught at Parkland H.S. from 1957-1960. In her earlier years she was secretary to the former Nazareth Senior H.S. Principal, Dr. Lee Graver from 1950-1953. Evelyn was a life long member of St. John’s U.C.C. Church, Nazareth, Pa., where she served as a pianist, teacher and Supt. for 26 years in the Kindergarten Dept.; Children’s Divisional Leader; member of Sr. Choir for 45 years; Music Ass’t. for 34 years; Financial Sec. for two and a half years for the Music Search Committee; member of Women’s Assoc.; Sec. on Capital Campaign Fund; member of Spiritual Council; Chairperson for the Worship Committee, and member of Partnership Committee. She was a member of PA Assoc. of School Retirees (PASR) and served as secretary of Northampton County Chapter. She also served as a Volunteer at Nazareth Visitor’s Center; Member of the Board of Directors at the Nazareth Museum Craft Shop, and member of Nazareth Blue Eagle Foundation.

Evelyn is survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley Kilpatrick of Nazareth, cousin, Susan Rundle of Nazareth, Pa., and, Aunt, Erma Kromer of Bethlehem, Pa. She was predeceased by her brother, William M. Kilpatrick, Jr. in December 2016.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday March 3, 2023 at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 183 S. Broad Street Nazareth, PA., 18064. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service in Church. Interment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Hecktown, Pa. Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center St., Nazareth, PA 18064 has been entrusted with her care and service.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. John’s U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home.

Christopher D. Kuntz

Christopher D. Kuntz, 60, of Walnutport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. Christopher and his wife, Diane (Hall), celebrated 32 years of marriage on October 6. Born March 9, 1962, in Allentown, he was the son of Donald Kuntz and the late Shirley (Oplinger) Kuntz. Christopher was a pipefitter with Steamfitters Local 420 for 34 years. He was a member of St. Paul’s U.C.C. Indianland and was active on the church board as a deacon. Christopher enjoyed camping and took great pride in mowing his lawn. In addition to his father and wife, Christopher is survived by daughters, Katie Ahner and husband, Kyron, and Lydia Kuntz and fiancé, Tanner; sister, Stephanie Carbonell and husband, Larry; and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 2 at 11 a.m. in St. Paul’s U.C.C., 787 Almond Rd., Walnutport. Family and friends may call Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow in Indiandland Cemetery, Walnutport.

Arrangements are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton.

David F. Schramel

David F. Schramel, 64 of Bethlehem, Pa., formerly of Bath – Moore Township, Pa. passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at his residence. Born Aug. 21, 1958 in Allentown, Pa., he was the son of the late Frank Schramel and the late Arlene (Herber) Schramel.

David was a 1976 graduate of Northampton High School who continued his education and earned an Associates Degree in Business from Northampton Community College. David was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bath, Pa. Even though he had many physical challenges he had a zeal for life and was very outgoing, to the point he was a former Church property committee member, he served on church council, and was a past Sunday School and Bible School Teacher. He volunteered his time and enjoyed Musikfest, Bethlehem, Pa. as a team leader for over 21 years. He also volunteered his time at Christkindlmarkt, Bethlehem.

David is survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on March 7, 2023 at Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3175 Valley View Drive Bath, PA 18014 with the Pastors Rachel Ziese-Hacker and Chris Druckenmiller officiating. Interment will follow in Emmanuel’s Union Cemetery-Valley View, Emmanuelsville, Pa. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067 has been entrusted with his care and services.

Contributions: May be made in his memory to Emmanuel Evan. Luth. Ch. memorial fund c/o the funeral home.

