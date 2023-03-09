Despite the winter weather, Northampton Borough is already looking ahead to summer days and is preparing for a successful pool season. Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst updated borough council on the latest news during their workshop meeting on March 2. Several pool improvements are planned. On February 28, a meeting was held with a vendor to discuss options for repainting the pool. New equipment, including a slide and diving boards, have also been ordered.

However, lifeguards remain the biggest concern for the borough. The borough’s priority is ensuring there are enough lifeguards to monitor the pool, allowing it to stay open. Brobst announced a “surprising” number of applicants have already shown interest.

The borough is also preparing the local parks for the warm weather. Resident park permits became available on March 1. Turnout is expected to be “significant,” said Brobst. Residents can make park reservations by calling the borough. The fees for 2023 range from $55 to $100. Non-residents can apply for permits starting on April 3. Fees for non-residents range from $100 to $150.

Work on the Canal Park butterfly garden is also continuing. The borough is exploring the possibility of a mini-grant through the Lehigh Heritage Corridor to help with the construction of the park’s garden and monarch waystations.

In other news, it was announced that the annual Easter egg hunt will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. at Municipal Park. An egg stuffing seminar will be held on Wednesday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m. at borough hall.

Meanwhile, the fire department’s February 25 purse bingo was declared a success. It raised roughly $6,000.

Finally, resident Tiffany Crush was appointed to the borough’s Zoning Hearing Board. Applications are still welcome to fill a vacancy on the borough’s Planning Commission.

The next borough council meeting will be held Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m.