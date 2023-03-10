Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 512 and PA 33

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. There will also be several rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m.

Start date: March 14

Est completion date: March 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: Farmersville Road and PA 33

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: March 14 – eastbound lane restriction.

March 15 – westbound lane restriction.

Start date: March 14

Est completion date: March 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: Interstate 78 and US 22

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Work, No Restrictions.

Start date: March 13

Est completion date: March 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Interstate 78

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder work, no restriction.

Start date: March 15

Est completion date: March 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Morgan Hill Road

Between: Cedarville Road and Club House Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder work. No restrictions.

Start date: March 17

Est completion date: March 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon / Hellertown Borough / City of Bethlehem

Road name: PA 412/Leithsville Road

Between: Bucks County Line and Stefko Boulevard

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 13

Est completion date: March 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton / Williams Township

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Third Street and Browns Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 17

Est completion date: March 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: Schoenersville Exit and PA 512

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start date: March 13

Est completion date: March 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 512 and PA 191

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction westbound.

Start date: March 15

Est completion date: March 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction in both directions.

Start date: March 16

Est completion date: March 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Allen Township

Road name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road and Sickle Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 17

Est completion date: March 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 512

Between: Wegmans Drive and Old Stoke Park Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 13

Est completion date: March 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: US 22 East at PA 33

Between: – and –

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: March 14

Est completion date: March 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 at PA 33

Between: – and –

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.

Start date: March 15

Est completion date: March 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Walnutport

Road name: PA 145

Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Lehigh Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 16

Est completion date: March 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer / Plainfield townships

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: March 13

Est completion date: March 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill / Plainfield

Road name: Belfast Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 13

Est completion date: March 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill / Wind Gap

Road name: Old Allentown Road at Center Street

Between: – and –

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 15

Est completion date: March 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bath Borough

Road name: PA 512

Between: PA 987 and Locust Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: Other

Type of restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for railroad crossing work. Detour will utilize PA 512, US 22, PA 191, and PA 248.

Start date: March 20

Est completion date: March 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.