Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 512 and PA 33
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. There will also be several rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m.
Start date: March 14
Est completion date: March 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: Farmersville Road and PA 33
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: March 14 – eastbound lane restriction.
March 15 – westbound lane restriction.
Start date: March 14
Est completion date: March 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: Interstate 78 and US 22
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Work, No Restrictions.
Start date: March 13
Est completion date: March 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Interstate 78
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder work, no restriction.
Start date: March 15
Est completion date: March 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Morgan Hill Road
Between: Cedarville Road and Club House Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder work. No restrictions.
Start date: March 17
Est completion date: March 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon / Hellertown Borough / City of Bethlehem
Road name: PA 412/Leithsville Road
Between: Bucks County Line and Stefko Boulevard
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 13
Est completion date: March 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton / Williams Township
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Third Street and Browns Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 17
Est completion date: March 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: Schoenersville Exit and PA 512
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
Start date: March 13
Est completion date: March 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 512 and PA 191
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction westbound.
Start date: March 15
Est completion date: March 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 191 and PA 33
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction in both directions.
Start date: March 16
Est completion date: March 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Allen Township
Road name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road and Sickle Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 17
Est completion date: March 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 512
Between: Wegmans Drive and Old Stoke Park Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 13
Est completion date: March 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: US 22 East at PA 33
Between: – and –
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: March 14
Est completion date: March 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 at PA 33
Between: – and –
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.
Start date: March 15
Est completion date: March 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Walnutport
Road name: PA 145
Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Lehigh Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 16
Est completion date: March 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer / Plainfield townships
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: March 13
Est completion date: March 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill / Plainfield
Road name: Belfast Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road and Jacobsburg Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 13
Est completion date: March 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill / Wind Gap
Road name: Old Allentown Road at Center Street
Between: – and –
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 15
Est completion date: March 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bath Borough
Road name: PA 512
Between: PA 987 and Locust Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: Other
Type of restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for railroad crossing work. Detour will utilize PA 512, US 22, PA 191, and PA 248.
Start date: March 20
Est completion date: March 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
