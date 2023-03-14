Louise M. Diaz

Louise M. Diaz, 88, formerly of Nazareth, quietly passed away at Gracedale Nursing Home on Monday, March 6, 2023. Born in Nazareth, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lydia (Kichline) Pauly. Louise was a 1952 graduate of Nazareth High School and later earned an Associate’s in fashion design. She retired from Lehigh Valley Hospital where she was a technical partner for several years at the Allentown and Cedar Crest campuses. Prior to that, Louise was an instructional assistant for Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 at Northwestern Lehigh High School. She was also a successful sales representative for Tupperware. Louise was a member of Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church. Her favorite vacation spot was Long Beach Island, NJ, where she loved Barnegat Lighthouse and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors: Louise is survived by her loving daughter, Michele Geiger and husband, Kurt, of Danielsville; two grandchildren, Alyssa Geiger of Walnutport, and Adam Geiger and wife, Carolyn, of Slatington.

Services: A memorial service in celebration of Louise’s life was held on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church, 3175 Valley View Drive, Bath (Emanuelsville), PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Monday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Burial was private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church.

Kevin J. Hill

Kevin J. Hill, 65, of Kunkletown, formerly of Moore Township, following a brief battle with cancer passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House in East Stroudsburg. He was the husband of Charlene J. (Burkhardt) Hill. Kevin and Char shared 17 years together and would have celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on October 12. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Jay E. Hill. Kevin was a 1975 graduate of Nazareth High School and currently employed at TransEdge Truck Center in Allentown, where he was a mechanic and fabricator for more than 30 years. A sports enthusiast, he enjoyed watching college football and was an avid fan of Penn State, Philadelphia Eagles, and NASCAR.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Char, he will be deeply missed by his daughter, Kelly Hansler and husband, Brett, of Bushkill Township; three step-children, Jacklyn Maritch and husband, Jonathan, of Bath, Kaitlyn Pettus and husband, Thomas, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Grace Tinman of Fleetwood, four grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Emma and Ryder; his sister, Kim Pitsko of Lower Nazareth Township; and many nieces and nephews including Dylan who he was instrumental in raising.

Services: A private memorial service and visitation will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Marion E. Newhard

Marion E. Newhard, 93 of Pennsville, Pa. passed on March 6, 2023, at her residence. Born Nov. 18, 1929 in Pennsville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Earl Barrall and the late Esther (Zader) Barrall. She was the wife of the late Richard W. Newhard, with whom she spent 65 years of loving marriage.

Marion was a graduate of Northampton Area High School. She then went on to work for several garment factories as a machinist/sewer, until retiring from Sportette Industries. Marion loved spending time with her family, and never missed a grandchild’s event. She looked forward to hosting her July 4 picnics, and she loved throwing her Christmas Eve parties, as it was her favorite time of the year. She was a life member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Marion enjoyed spending her free time outside tending to her flower beds and gardening.

Survivors: Son, Bradley Newhard and wife Sandra of Nazareth, Pa., daughter, Leanne Nelson and husband Richard of Fleetwood, Pa., five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother, Carl Barrall, and sisters, Arlene Smith and Jeanette Barrall.

The family received friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA, and on Saturday March 11, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church – Kreidersville (located at 1335 Old Carriage Road Northampton, PA 18067.) A funeral service followed at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Gary L. Walbert officiating. Interment was in Zion Stone Cemetery, Northampton, PA.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Church Memorial Fund, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, care of the funeral home.

