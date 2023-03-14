The Moore Township Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, March 7 to discuss various Public Works Department items, open space preservation requests, drainage issues on Trach Road and East Scenic Road, the Agritourism/Agritainment Ordinance draft, and the Schiavone Farm lease/sale.

Police Chief Gary West provided the February report for the police department. In total, there were 263 calls for the month, 54 traffic citations issued, five written and verbal warnings issued, three arrests (two for DUI and one for theft), three non-traffic citations issued (two for unsecured dogs and one for harassment), and three non-reportable accidents.

Fire Police Captain Jason Harhart reported that the Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co. responded to 60 ambulance calls during the month of February and 22 fire calls, which included three fires, two motor vehicle accidents, one fire police aid, two automatic fire alarms, eight ambulance assists, two wires down, and four mutual aid calls with Bath’s Station #40 for a tree down and wires down, East Allen Township’s Station #46 for a fire, and a fire in Monroe County.

In other news, the township received three quotes for field treatments and supervisors unanimously approved hiring Hahn’s Lawns who had the lowest bid of $9,500 for four field treatment applications.

Supervisors also approved the promotion of Brandon Biery from municipal laborer to municipal worker since completion of his Class A CDL license.

Director of the Public Works Department Craig Hoffman announced that street sweeping is planned for April 3-7 and April 24-26.

Supervisors also unanimously approved the direction for Engineer Kevin Horvath to put bids out for the 2023 seal coat projects, which will be for Derhammer Road, North Oaks Road, Bigley Road, Vista Drive, Alpine Drive, South Mink Road between 946 and West Scenic Drive, Hillcrest Lane, Applebutter Lane, and Crest Vue Circle.

Next, Richard Gable announced that the First Regional Compost Authority has an abundance of mulch, so they are having a Mulch Madness event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 24 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. There will be free loading of any size vehicle or trailer, no residency stamp requirement, and $10 admission per day with unlimited site visits.

Following, supervisors unanimously approved two open space preservations for the 9.88-acre Peters property on Beersville Road and 25-acre Hager property on Keeler Road. Supervisors also approved the open space preservation appraisal for the 32-acre George property on South Penn Dixie Road and the resignation of Larry Bender from the Land and Environmental Protection Board after 28 years of volunteer service to the township. They will be seeking a new member to fill the vacant seat on the Land and Environmental Protection Board.

In other business, Engineer Horvath addressed the drainage issue on East Scenic Road. Horvath explained that there are a couple private drainage pipes that drain to an existing PennDOT culvert that are filled with sediment and contacted the maintenance manager for the area who will check out the pipes and use a vacuum to remove the sediment as soon as possible.

Engineer Horvath also shared that there are two ways the township could proceed with vacating Trach Road. If the township wishes to keep the road, it will need to consider diverting some water flow from the east end of the field. Horvath explained that the road needs to be regraded and tipped so the water can flow in a diffused manner.

If the township decides to vacate the road, then Horvath advised the road should be removed because it’s interrupting natural drainage patterns. However, if the road is vacated, it will not be eligible for dirt and gravel road grant funds, but it may qualify for funds through the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program.

Horvath added that from a maintenance standpoint, the road will continue to erode and create problems. Therefore, piping is the ultimate solution for the drainage issues, but is the worst option from an environmental standpoint. The road is manageable if the township decided to keep the road based on whether they believe the road serves a public good, but it will continue to require long-term care.

Both options will have a similar upfront cost of approximately $100,000. Supervisors requested defined plans for both scenarios so they and the property owners (whose lands border the road) can stay informed.

Next, supervisors approved the advertisement of the Agritourism/Agritainment Ordinance after a few questions from board member Michael A. Tirrell Jr. regarding the limit of the businesses to 150 guests, the limit of four employees, and the requirement that 50% of products on display shall be grown or produced on the property. Township Solicitor David M. Backenstoe clarified that farmers can apply for special exceptions in front of the Zoning Hearing Board for variances that would allow for larger operations and that supervisors can amend the ordinance if they would like down the road.

Supervisors also approved an amendment to all farm lease agreements to change payments from once a year to twice a year (half of the payment in the spring and half in the fall), as well as the direction for Township Manager Nicholas C. Steiner to put Schiavone Farm out to bid for a year-long lease and put it up for sale simultaneously.

The next Moore Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 2491 Community Dr.