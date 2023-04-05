Richard A. Dech

Richard A. Dech, 79 of Bath, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, March 27, 2023 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born on Sept. 8, 1943 in Bath, he was a son of the late Kathryn (Dech) and step-father, James Kish. Richard and his wife, Maryann (Flick) celebrated 55 years of marriage together. He was employed as an assembler for Mack Trucks for over 20 years. He also served as a police officer for Bath for 10 years. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northampton where he volunteered with church events and pierogi making for many years. In addition, he was a member of the Northampton County PASR, Amateur Radio Club W30K and W30I, Bath American Legion Post 470 and former member of the Bath Fire Co., and Ambulance Captain for Bath Vol Fire Co. He enjoyed Nascar racing and attending family sporting events, especially field hockey and softball.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by brothers, Barry Kish, James Kish, sister, Grace Eckert; uncle, John Umstead; sisters-in-law, Jean Rundle, Jacqueline Flick; beloved stepbrothers and stepsister; nieces; Donna Smith, Melanie Dziadual; nephews, Lane Rundle, Daryl Flick, Ryan Flick; great nieces, nephews and great-great nieces, nephew. A brother, Charles Kish preceded Richard in death.

Services: A Parastas was held on Friday, March 31 at 10:30 a.m. in the church, 1343 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends could gather on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service in the church. Interment with military honors was at the parish cemetery. At the family’s request, those in attendance were asked not to wear black attire.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Richard.