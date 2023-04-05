The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop M Bethlehem Patrol Unit is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday, April 4 at the intersection of Airport Road and Portland Drive, East Allen Township, Northampton County.

Troopers were dispatched at 1:27 p.m. for the report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Airport Road and Portland Drive in East Allen Township. Upon investigation, it was determined a 2020 Ram 5500 hauling a 2018 flatbed trailer and 2002 Honda VTX motorcycle made contact at the intersection of the roadway.

An occupant of the motorcycle, 31-year-old Samantha N. Loch of Lehigh Township, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Northampton County Coroner. The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries. The other occupant of the motorcycle, a 44-year-old male, also from Lehigh Township, was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg for his injuries. There were no injuries to the operator or passenger of the Ram 5500 truck.

Assisting at the scene with this investigation: Troop M Forensic Services Unit, Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit, East Allen Township Ambulance, Bethlehem Township Ambulance, Allen Township Fire Department, Northampton Fire Department, Northampton Regional EMS, the Northampton County Coroner and Bath Fire Police.

This crash remains under investigation.

