Cora I. Hartzell

Cora I. Hartzell, 89, of Bath, formerly of East Allen Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Country Meadows Nursing and Rehab Center in Bethlehem. She was the loving wife of the late Levan H. Hartzell for 62 years. Born in East Allen Township, she was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Mabel R. (Eddinger) Hummel. She attended Liberty High School and was employed by the Northampton Area School District and Aramark Food Services, where she worked in the George Wolf Elementary School cafeteria for 23 years, until retiring in 1999. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bath, Pa.

Survivors: She will be deeply missed by her son, Jason and wife Wendy, of Moore Township, two grandchildren, Ryan and Katy; and a sister, Dorothy Snyder of Bath. Cora was predeceased by four brothers, Stanley, George, Charles Jr., and Robert Hummel.

Services: Services will be held privately with the immediate family.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main Street, Bath, PA 18014.