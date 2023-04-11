The Northampton Borough Council met Thursday, April 6 to discuss the grant received by the Northampton Food Bank, consider various requests, appoint PSAB delegates, consider a zoning officer candidate, and to welcome a new K-9 to the police department.

First, Kelly Frantz from the Northampton Food Bank announced that she has received a $300,000 grant, which will allow the food bank to put in an additional walk-in freezer, new lighting, commercial refrigerators, and more heavy-duty shelving.

Council congratulated Frantz on the grant and for her hard work and dedication to the food bank.

Next, council unanimously approved the request from Central Assembly of God for the use of both Municipal Park pavilions on Sunday, September 10 in addition to the use of the borough’s permanent bandshell.

Council also unanimously approved the request from the Lappawinzo Fish and Game Association to use the borough’s portable band trailer on Saturday, June 10, as well as the request from the Diamond Volunteer Fire Company of Walnutport to use the portable band trailer on Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2.

Following, council unanimously approved the request from the Northampton Fire Department to conduct the fourth annual Firefighter’s Parade on Saturday, July 22 beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m., which will be held in conjunction with the Community Days Fair.

Every year, council appoints a delegate and an alternate delegate to attend the Pennsylvania Association of Boroughs conference, which will be held June 4 through June 7. The delegate has the authority to vote on matters of importance and the alternate(s) would serve in the absence of the delegate.

This year, council approved for Mayor Anthony Pristash to serve as the delegate. President Julia Kutzler and Councilwoman Bonnie Almond will serve as alternates.

In other news, council has received an application from Jerry Serensits for the borough’s zoning officer position.

A committee of President Kutzler, Councilman Anthony S. Lopsonzski, Councilwoman Judith Haldeman, and Councilman Ronald Glassic will meet with Serensits in the coming weeks to discuss his application and any questions that council may have for him or that he may have for council.

During reports, the administration and finance committee announced that Ed Pany received $2,000 from Buzzi Unicem USA for the museum and that the borough received a check from Northampton County in the amount of $11,732.50 for the 2021-2022 Hotel Tax Grant payout.

Councilwoman Haldeman announced that work continues at the swimming pool, and that the Building, Land and Recreation Committee is working on restructuring the rules and regulations, which may include a price increase for season passes. Passes will go on sale at the Recreation Center on Monday, May 1.

Councilman Trevor Stone shared that the Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, April 12 to consider a sketch plan review of David and William Moyer to possibly combine four individual properties into one property in the 2400 block of Dewey Avenue for the purpose of building 35-40 self-storage units.

Stone also announced that the police sponsored fishing contest will take place on Saturday, April 22 behind 1401 Laubach Ave. in the Hokendauqua Creek.

Councilman Glassic announced the borough has received notification from Allen Township that the Howertown Road bridge north of Route 329 will be one-lane traffic only beginning on or about May 1 through October 18. Northbound traffic will be allowed, southbound traffic will be detoured.

In other business, Solicitor Brian Panella announced that Councilwoman Sandra Sayuk has submitted her letter of resignation, which will be voted on during the April 20 meeting. Council will be looking for applicants from Ward 4 to fill her position.

Last but certainly not least as he was the highlight of the night, Chico, a Belgian Malinois pup, was welcomed as the newest member of the Northampton Borough Police Department’s K-9 unit with his handler, Officer Geoffrey Perry.

Upcoming Northampton Borough Council meetings will be held Thursday, April 20 and Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. in the borough’s municipal offices, located at 1401 Laubach Ave.