The Allen Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 11 to discuss several topics, including the Howertown Road bridge replacement project, tentatively set to begin on May 1. PennDOT contacted Township Manager Ilene Eckhart requesting space for a modular trailer to house staff during the project and a portable toilet. This location, stressed Eckhart, would be reserved for staff meetings and not used for material storage.

PennDOT offered compensation to use a portion of the fire company’s parking lot to house this trailer, starting at $500/month. PennDOT will be responsible for supplying temporary electricity to the facility.

Supervisor Gary Behler asked why PennDOT could not use an existing property closer to the construction site. However, engineer Stan Wojciechowski explained that PennDOT contracts are very specific, so an existing site may not meet all their requirements.

Should the township move forward, it would follow zoning requirements for a temporary structure permit. This permit is granted in six-month terms and is renewable twice before it must come before the Board of Supervisors. The township would also facilitate a short-term lease agreement with PennDOT to ensure the township is not liable for any damage.

Supervisors approved a motion to allow Eckhart to enter into further discussions with PennDOT.

In other news, supervisors approved a traffic count and video surveillance project for Mud Lane, Kohls Road, and Millrace Road. Eckhart requested this study due to the potential impact that the upcoming Howertown Road and Indian Trail Road bridge replacement projects may have on local roads, especially Mud Lane. This report would also provide a baseline in case the township must file any damage claims.

Though official detours are in place to keep heavy traffic off these local roads, township representatives understand that modern GPS systems do not typically follow detours.

“Technology makes official detours not so official,” Eckhart said.

Supervisors unanimously approved this study. The township’s engineering firm, Barry Isett & Associates, will conduct the report at an estimated cost of $3,600.

The Willowbrook Farm Preliminary Land Development Plan Phases 3, 4, and 5 were also discussed during the meeting. The township’s planning commission recommended an extension to June 30, 2023. Supervisors approved this recommendation.

Supervisors also approved a design development agreement with D’Huy Engineering for the township’s Capital Improvement Plan. The township will also begin a pre-application process to see if it can receive a USDA loan to cover some of the plan’s costs.

Several announcements were also made during the meeting. Eckhart reported that First Regional Compost Authority’s first Mulch Madness event was a success, moving 750 yards of mulch in one weekend. A follow-up event will be over Earth Day weekend, April 21 and 22. It was also announced that the Allen Township Dog Park will reopen for the season on Friday, April 28.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m.