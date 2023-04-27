Due to a recent inspection, the Hokendauqua Drive Bridge over Hokendauqua Creek will be closed and detoured until further notice. The 21 feet long, 26 feet wide Hokendauqua Drive Bridge is a steel I-beam structure that was built in 1937. This area of Hokendauqua Drive has an average daily traffic volume of 498 vehicles.

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Hokendauqua Drive over Hokendauqua Creek

Between: Beersville Road and Valley View Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: 24 Hours

Start date: April 27

