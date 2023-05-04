The Nazareth Borough Council met Monday, May 1 to discuss emergency repairs, purchasing a fire pumper truck, and hiring a part-time police officer.

First, under public property, council unanimously approved the following motions: the request of the Holy Family Sick & Relief Society to block off Phoenix Street between Mauch Chunk Street and Beck Street while their outdoor seating is open Thursdays through Sunday evenings from 4 to 10 p.m. for safety reasons; the conducting of one sensitivity, sexual harassment, and child handling training session to be held in the park’s large pavilion at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 with all newly hired pool employees, borough employees, and borough supervisors required to attend; for two porta-potties to be placed at the west end of Belvidere Street for the July 14/15 Block Party and Nazareth Day; a contract with the Blue Eagle Swim Team for the 2023 summer season, which allows three evening swim meets, morning unrestricted hours for training from 7 to 9:30 a.m., and partial pool training use after 9:30 a.m. at a seasonal rental fee of $4,500; the authorization of emergency repairs to the roof of the Public Works Garage to avoid additional damage to the roofing structure and interior of the building at an estimated cost of $38,000; direction for the engineer to proceed with obtaining bid specs for the renovation of the grandstands in the park; the recommendation of the Public Property Committee to proceed with the conversion of the basketball courts at Kokolus Park into pickleball courts; and to install a new heat pump at the Borough Municipal Building at an approximate cost of $11,600, which includes installation.

Under finance, council unanimously approved to acknowledge the submission of the second-year annual report required by the U.S. Treasury Department for receipt of funds from the American Rescue Plan. The first half of the funding ($298,411.92) was received on June 10, 2021, and the second half ($299,355.42) was received on Sept. 9, 2022, for a combined total of $597,767.34.

Council also unanimously approved the recommendation of the Finance Committee to utilize the “Chassis Discount” offered by Glick Fire Equipment calling for a discount of $12,998.52 off of the final price following a deposit of $433,284.13, which will be due 90 days prior to the inspection, as well as the approval for financing the purchase of the Pierce “Enforcer” Fire Pumper using $700,000 provided by the Statewide LSA Gaming Grant, $200,000 in proceeds from a Pa. Fire and Emergency Medical Services loan, which has a 2% interest rate for a 15-year term, and the purchase balance of $6,925.48 from the borough’s general operating fund. The total cost of the vehicle after the discount will be $906,925.48.

Under police, council unanimously approved a resolution certifying the borough’s submission of a Northampton County GrowNorco grant seeking funding for the purchase of the Axon Taser 10 Police Taser System. The borough is seeking $23,458 in grant funds and will provide a 50% grant match.

Council also unanimously approved the hire of part-time police officer Alexandre D. Pereira pending passage of all required certifications and background checks.

Next, council approved the rejection of the low bid for the Total Station Device received at the April workshop meeting, which was to be obtained through a public safety grant, as well as the direction to advertise the purchase of six Getac A140 rugged tablets, six docking brackets, six skinny keyboards, six bracket assemblies, six mount assemblies, and six rugged keyboard mounts for police car mobile data terminals as part of the 2022 Northampton County Public Safety grant through public bid.

For the month of April, Nazareth Borough Police Department reported 308 total police activity/calls for service, including 24 crimes reported and investigated, 11 criminal arrests, four drug-related crimes, seven Part 1 offenses, 57 traffic citations issued, 41 warnings issued, two reportable traffic accidents, and 11 non-reportable traffic accidents. Parking Enforcement reported 252 parking enforcement officer violations issued, 102 officer issued violations, and 354 total parking tickets issued for the month of April.

Under fire, council unanimously approved a donation of $2,000 to the Vigilance Hose Fire Company #1 to help subsidize the annual Nazareth Day fireworks display on Saturday, July 15 in the borough park, as well as the authorization to purchase a Pierce “Enforcer” Fire Pumper along with the vehicle’s detailed particulars from Glick Fire Equipment.

Under law, council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment to the Motor Vehicle Code Section 412(A) relating to parking violations with the addition of “on a curb” to the list of places where people are not allowed to park, as well as for the advertisement for the amendments to the ordinance to properly establish a 15-minute space, two one-hour spaces, and to establish “no parking” in two of those spaces on Saturday mornings during operation of the farmer’s market.

Last, council unanimously approved the agenda items listed under public works to appoint Keith Knecht as the borough representative to negotiate pricing for various highway and road materials and miscellaneous rental equipment after no bids were received in two separate public bid solicitations for one type of the needed road materials and all of the rental equipment the borough will require, as well as the direction for the secretary to advertise positions for seasonal public works employees at a rate of $15 per hour.

Nazareth Regional Ambulance Corps will be hosting an open house on Saturday, May 20 from noon to 4 p.m. with activities for kids, blood pressure checks, food, and ambulance, fire, and police vehicles on display.

Nazareth Borough Council will have a workshop meeting on Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. and the next regular monthly meeting will be held Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.