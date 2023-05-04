Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 512 and PA 33
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. Traffic disruptions will include weeknight single-lane conditions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as weekend single-lane conditions continuously from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.
Start date: May 8
Est completion date: May 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Various
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Main Street (Tatamy)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work. Work will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and also 24 hours beginning 9 p.m. Friday nights to 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Start date: May 8
Est completion date: May 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for westbound shoulder work.
Start date: May 9
Est completion date: May 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for eastbound shoulder work.
Start date: May 10
Est completion date: May 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Saucon Valley
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound.
Start date: May 9
Est completion date: May 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Saucon Valley
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Lehigh County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction westbound.
Start date: May 10
Est completion date: May 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 at PA 191
Between: – and –
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction westbound.
Start date: May 11
Est completion date: May 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: 25th Street Interchange and Fourth Street Interchange
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound.
Start date: May 12
Est completion date: May 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Allen Township
Road name: PA 329
Between: Airport Road and Seemsville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 9
Est completion date: May 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: Newburg Road
Between: Nazareth Road and Walnut Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 11
Est completion date: May 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Nazareth
Road name: Cherry Hill Road
Between: Hahn Road and Luther Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging northbound.
Start date: May 9
Est completion date: May 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Chapman Borough
Road name: Main Street
Between: Monocacy Drive and Yost Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 11
Est completion date: May 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer / Plainfield / Wind Gap
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: May 9
Est completion date: May 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks / Lower Mt. Bethel
Road name: PA 611
Between: Bushkill Drive and Martins Creek Boulevard
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 9
Est completion date: May 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
