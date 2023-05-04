Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 512 and PA 33

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. Traffic disruptions will include weeknight single-lane conditions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as weekend single-lane conditions continuously from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

Start date: May 8

Est completion date: May 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Main Street (Tatamy)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work. Work will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and also 24 hours beginning 9 p.m. Friday nights to 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Start date: May 8

Est completion date: May 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for westbound shoulder work.

Start date: May 9

Est completion date: May 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for eastbound shoulder work.

Start date: May 10

Est completion date: May 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Saucon Valley

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound.

Start date: May 9

Est completion date: May 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Saucon Valley

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) and Lehigh County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction westbound.

Start date: May 10

Est completion date: May 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 at PA 191

Between: – and –

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction westbound.

Start date: May 11

Est completion date: May 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Fourth Street Interchange

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound.

Start date: May 12

Est completion date: May 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Allen Township

Road name: PA 329

Between: Airport Road and Seemsville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 9

Est completion date: May 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: Newburg Road

Between: Nazareth Road and Walnut Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 11

Est completion date: May 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth

Road name: Cherry Hill Road

Between: Hahn Road and Luther Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging northbound.

Start date: May 9

Est completion date: May 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Chapman Borough

Road name: Main Street

Between: Monocacy Drive and Yost Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 11

Est completion date: May 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer / Plainfield / Wind Gap

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: May 9

Est completion date: May 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks / Lower Mt. Bethel

Road name: PA 611

Between: Bushkill Drive and Martins Creek Boulevard

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 9

Est completion date: May 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

