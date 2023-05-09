George Wolf Elementary School in Bath recently held “Stuff the Bus,” a food drive for the Bath Area Food Bank. Spearheaded by Student Council Advisor and fifth grade teacher Michele Davidson, this student council event was the first one held since 2019.

The goal of the event was to stuff a small school bus with food to donate to the food bank.

However, the school collected above and beyond its initial goal, filling a full-length school bus instead.

On Friday, May 5, student council members loaded the bus and made the short walk over to the food bank for delivery as the bus was so stuffed there was no room for them to ride along.

The food collection took place over a three-week period and was a grade-level competition. The school collectively raised over 3,000 food items, however first grade won with over 600 items contributed.

“I am very proud of the way our school came together to support the community around them,” said Davidson.

On delivery day many members from St. John’s Lutheran Church were present to help unload the school bus. The children were then taken on a tour of the food bank, learned how it operates and how people get their food.

The Bath Area Food Bank distributes food the second Tuesday of each month beginning at around 9:30 a.m. on the lower level of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bath. Those wishing to receive food are asked to not arrive prior to 9:30 a.m.