Beginning on Thursday, June 1, Indian Trail Road will be closed and detoured for the bridge replacement of the Indian Trail Road Bridge over Hokendauqua Creek. The detour will utilize PA Route 248, Kreidersville Road and Howertown Road. Work on this project includes bridge replacement, roadway approach work, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, and pavement markings. Grace Industries, Inc. of Bath, Pa. is the contractor on the $2,177,317 project.

The estimated completion date of this project is currently Sept. 17, 2024. Road restrictions will be 24 hours a day.

