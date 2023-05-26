Municipality: Bethlehem, Palmer townships

Road name: US 22

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work.

Start date: May 30

Est completion date: June 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 512 and PA 33

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. Traffic disruptions will include weeknight single-lane conditions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as weekend single-lane conditions continuously from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

Start date: May 30

Est completion date: June 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Main Street (Tatamy)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work. Work will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and also 24 hours beginning 9 p.m. Friday nights to 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Start date: May 30

Est completion date: June 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 611 and 25th Street

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: June 7 – Eastbound lane restriction.

June 8 – Westbound lane restriction.

Start date: June 7

Est completion date: June 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: PA 248

Between: Newburg Road and Park Avenue

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 30

Est completion date: May 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Morgan Hill Road

Between: Browns Drive and Cedarville Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 1

Est completion date: June 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Wilson Borough

Road name: Wood Avenue

Between: Northampton Street and Hackette Avenue

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 2

Est completion date: June 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: Mountain Road

Between: Moorestown Road and Church Road

Type of work: Milling and Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Moorestown Road to Bushkill Center Road.

Start date: May 30

Est completion date: June 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: PA 946/Mountain View Drive

Between: Moorestown Road and Hoch Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 30

Est completion date: June 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel

Road name: Martins Creek Belvidere Highway

Between: Hester Road and Birch Lane

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 30

Est completion date: May 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Filetown Road

Between: Sullivan Trail and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 31

Est completion date: May 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Henrys Road

Between: Jacobsburg Road and Belfast Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 1

Est completion date: June 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Delabole Road

Between: Sullivan Trail and Broadway Street

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: June 2

Est completion date: June 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer/Plainfield townships

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start date: May 30

Est completion date: June 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Allen Township

Road name: Indian Trail Road

Between: Kreidersville Road and Stagecoach Road

Type of work: Bridge Repair

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for a bridge replacement of the Indian Trail Road Bridge over Hokendauqua Creek. The detour will utilize PA 248, Kreidersville Road and Howertown Road. Work on this project includes bridge replacement, roadway approach work, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, and pavement markings. Grace Industries, Inc. of Bath, PA is the contractor on the $2,177,317 project.

Start date: June 1

Est completion date: Sept. 17, 2024

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 24 hours a day

Will rain cause delays? No

