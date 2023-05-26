Municipality: Bethlehem, Palmer townships
Road name: US 22
Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work.
Start date: May 30
Est completion date: June 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 512 and PA 33
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. Traffic disruptions will include weeknight single-lane conditions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as weekend single-lane conditions continuously from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.
Start date: May 30
Est completion date: June 5
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Various
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Main Street (Tatamy)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work. Work will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and also 24 hours beginning 9 p.m. Friday nights to 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Start date: May 30
Est completion date: June 5
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 611 and 25th Street
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: June 7 – Eastbound lane restriction.
June 8 – Westbound lane restriction.
Start date: June 7
Est completion date: June 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: PA 248
Between: Newburg Road and Park Avenue
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 30
Est completion date: May 31
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Morgan Hill Road
Between: Browns Drive and Cedarville Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 1
Est completion date: June 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Wilson Borough
Road name: Wood Avenue
Between: Northampton Street and Hackette Avenue
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 2
Est completion date: June 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: Mountain Road
Between: Moorestown Road and Church Road
Type of work: Milling and Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Moorestown Road to Bushkill Center Road.
Start date: May 30
Est completion date: June 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: PA 946/Mountain View Drive
Between: Moorestown Road and Hoch Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 30
Est completion date: June 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel
Road name: Martins Creek Belvidere Highway
Between: Hester Road and Birch Lane
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 30
Est completion date: May 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Filetown Road
Between: Sullivan Trail and Jacobsburg Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 31
Est completion date: May 31
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Henrys Road
Between: Jacobsburg Road and Belfast Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 1
Est completion date: June 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Delabole Road
Between: Sullivan Trail and Broadway Street
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: June 2
Est completion date: June 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer/Plainfield townships
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
Start date: May 30
Est completion date: June 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Allen Township
Road name: Indian Trail Road
Between: Kreidersville Road and Stagecoach Road
Type of work: Bridge Repair
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for a bridge replacement of the Indian Trail Road Bridge over Hokendauqua Creek. The detour will utilize PA 248, Kreidersville Road and Howertown Road. Work on this project includes bridge replacement, roadway approach work, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, and pavement markings. Grace Industries, Inc. of Bath, PA is the contractor on the $2,177,317 project.
Start date: June 1
Est completion date: Sept. 17, 2024
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 24 hours a day
Will rain cause delays? No
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.