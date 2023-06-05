Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: PA 248

Between: Newburg Road and Northampton Street

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 5

Est completion date: June 6

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem and Bethlehem Township

Road name: Linden Street

Between: Oakland Road and US 22

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 7

Est completion date: June 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Wilson Borough and Palmer townships

Road name: Wood Avenue

Between: PA 248/Northampton Street and Hackett Avenue

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 8

Est completion date: June 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill and Moore townships

Road name: Mountain Road/Bushkill Drive

Between: PA 512/Moorestown Road and PA 512/Moorestown Road

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road closure. Local access will be maintained for residents. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 5

Est completion date: June 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: PA 946/Mountain View Drive

Between: PA 512/Moorestown Road and Hoch Drive

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 5

Est completion date: June 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough, Upper Nazareth and Bushkill townships

Road name: High Street

Between: Main Street and Cherry Hill Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 8

Est completion date: June 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Wind Gap Borough, Bushkill and Plainfield townships

Road name: Old Allentown Road/Center Street

Between: PA 512 and West Mountain Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 5

Est completion date: June 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Wind Gap Borough and Plainfield Township

Road name: Male Road

Between: Old Allentown Road and PA 512

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 6

Est completion date: June 6

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield and Washington townships, Bangor Borough

Road name: Church Road/Delabole Road/Walnut Street/South Seventh Street

Between: Broadway Street and Sullivan Trail

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 7

Est completion date: June 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Washington and Upper Mt. Bethel townships

Road name: Ridge Road

Between: Main Street/Creek Road and Broad Street

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 8

Est completion date: June 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem, Lower Nazareth, Palmer, Plainfield and Bushkill townships, Stockertown and Wind Gap boroughs

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. This will be a moving operation. Be alert for slow moving vehicles entering or exiting the highway from the shoulder areas.

Start date: June 5

Est completion date: June 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: US 22 East

Between: 13th Street and Fourth Street

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 7

Est completion date: June 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: US 22 West

Between: Fourth Street and 13th Street

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 8

Est completion date: June 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: Green Pond Road

Between: Ridgewood Road and Greenwood Avenue

Type of work: Milling and Paving

Work being done by: Local Permittee

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Work will be taking place at the Palmer Township Elementary School.

Start date: June 7

Est completion date: June 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.