Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: PA 248
Between: Newburg Road and Northampton Street
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 5
Est completion date: June 6
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem and Bethlehem Township
Road name: Linden Street
Between: Oakland Road and US 22
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 7
Est completion date: June 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Wilson Borough and Palmer townships
Road name: Wood Avenue
Between: PA 248/Northampton Street and Hackett Avenue
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 8
Est completion date: June 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill and Moore townships
Road name: Mountain Road/Bushkill Drive
Between: PA 512/Moorestown Road and PA 512/Moorestown Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road closure. Local access will be maintained for residents. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 5
Est completion date: June 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: PA 946/Mountain View Drive
Between: PA 512/Moorestown Road and Hoch Drive
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 5
Est completion date: June 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Nazareth Borough, Upper Nazareth and Bushkill townships
Road name: High Street
Between: Main Street and Cherry Hill Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 8
Est completion date: June 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Wind Gap Borough, Bushkill and Plainfield townships
Road name: Old Allentown Road/Center Street
Between: PA 512 and West Mountain Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 5
Est completion date: June 5
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Wind Gap Borough and Plainfield Township
Road name: Male Road
Between: Old Allentown Road and PA 512
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 6
Est completion date: June 6
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield and Washington townships, Bangor Borough
Road name: Church Road/Delabole Road/Walnut Street/South Seventh Street
Between: Broadway Street and Sullivan Trail
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 7
Est completion date: June 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Washington and Upper Mt. Bethel townships
Road name: Ridge Road
Between: Main Street/Creek Road and Broad Street
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 8
Est completion date: June 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem, Lower Nazareth, Palmer, Plainfield and Bushkill townships, Stockertown and Wind Gap boroughs
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. This will be a moving operation. Be alert for slow moving vehicles entering or exiting the highway from the shoulder areas.
Start date: June 5
Est completion date: June 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: US 22 East
Between: 13th Street and Fourth Street
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 7
Est completion date: June 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: US 22 West
Between: Fourth Street and 13th Street
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 8
Est completion date: June 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: Green Pond Road
Between: Ridgewood Road and Greenwood Avenue
Type of work: Milling and Paving
Work being done by: Local Permittee
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Work will be taking place at the Palmer Township Elementary School.
Start date: June 7
Est completion date: June 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.