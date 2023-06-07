Bath Borough Council met Monday, June 5 with a brief agenda.

During council committee reports, Vice President Frank Hesch announced that the tentative schedule for Old Home Week from Thursday, August 10 through Sunday, August 13 is as follows: Thursday, August 10: Movie Night – free outdoor movie 7:30/8 p.m. at Ciff Cowling Field with a rain date set for Sunday, August 13 (bring your own chairs); Friday, August 11: Business Night – Bath Borough businesses open late with art, business specials, demos and live music throughout the borough; Saturday, August 12: Activity Day – community picnic and annual softball tournament at 12:30 p.m. at Ciff Cowling Field sponsored by Bath Allen Youth Club with live music to be determined at 4 p.m. at Ciff Cowling Field (bring your own picnic food and chairs, concession stand will also be open); Sunday, August 13 events are to be determined. Residents are encouraged to decorate their homes in red, white and blue to join the celebration.

Council President Michele Ehrgott provided an update that one of the Public Works Department trucks received a new engine and is working well, and that the seal coat project has been completed on Holiday Hill.

Ehrgott also shared that the community survey regarding police coverage has been completed with suggestions from residents, which will be reviewed soon.

Next, Vice President Hesch announced that there will be a “Tap Talks” event held by the Monocacy Creek Watershed Committee at the Red Wolf Bar and Grille on Thursday, July 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. to educate the public about various topics.

Council Pro Tem Barry Fenstermaker expressed that the Parks & Recreation Committee is looking to hear from residents with suggestions about what they would like to see in the borough parks to help reshape the borough’s parks and recreational landscape for the Borough of Bath Master Park Improvement Plan. Residents can complete the survey via the borough’s website or Facebook page.

Borough Engineer Ronald B. Madison provided an update on the status of the Route 248 realignment project, which now has a projected bid date of March 2024 with possible construction beginning that summer.

In other business, council unanimously approved the transfer of ARPA funds from the General Fund into an escrow account in the amount of $279,698.93 pending review of anticipated expenditures of ARPA with the guidance of the Borough’s special accountant firm Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC, the transfer of $500,000 from the borough’s tax account to the general fund for the purposes of funding municipal operations, and approval of the Borough of Bath Police Services Study Community Survey.

Next, council unanimously approved resolutions to amend the Borough Council Articles of Decorum and Rules of Order, the temporary suspension of the open container ordinance in specified areas for the Spuds Light event, and the appointment of Beth Beers to the Borough of Bath Zoning Hearing Board.

Last, council unanimously approved a motion to advertise an ordinance draft to implement a handicapped parking space at 142 Washington St.

The next bi-monthly Borough of Bath council meeting will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. and the next monthly council meeting will be held Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m. in the borough’s office building, located at 121 S. Walnut St.