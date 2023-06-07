Northampton County Emergency Management Services continues to monitor the smoke in our county and surrounding areas.

Due to the Canadian wildfires, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a code red air quality alert for the Lehigh Valley/Berks County area on Wednesday, June 7. A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases, and the elderly. Please limit exposure outdoors.

There is an elevated risk for fire spread today. Poor air quality will continue through tonight.