Peter H. Rohrbach

Peter H. Rohrbach, 72, of Moore Township, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at his residence. Born on Nov. 16, 1950, in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late William B. and Marjorie (Bruno) Rohrbach. A graduate of Lehigh University, he enjoyed his career as an electrical and mechanical engineer for various companies in the Lehigh Valley area until retiring. Peter was a local history enthusiast, who owned and enjoyed living in the Old Chubbsville House in Point Phillips for over 40 years. He was proud to showcase his home in the Governor Wolf Historical Society Christmas House Tour several years ago.

Survivors: He will be missed by his two brothers, William Thomas Rohrbach and his wife Mallory, Christopher J. Rohrbach; and his loving nieces and nephews.

Services: Are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: The family suggests memorial donations, in Peter’s memory, be made to the Governor Wolf Historical Society, P.O. Box 134, Bath, PA 18014, which Peter felt passionately about.