Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 512 and PA 33
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. Traffic disruptions will include weeknight single-lane conditions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as weekend single-lane conditions continuously from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.
Start date: July 7
Est completion date: July 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Various
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Main Street (Tatamy)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work. Work will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and also 24 hours beginning 9 p.m. Friday nights to 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Start date: July 7
Est completion date: July 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: City of Bethlehem, Hellertown Borough and Lower Saucon Township in Northampton County; Upper Saucon Township in Lehigh County
Road name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Bridge Repair
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Weeknight lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: July 10
Est completion date: September 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Third Street and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 10
Est completion date: July 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Raubsville Road
Between: PA 611 and Cherry Lane
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 14
Est completion date: July 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road name: Cherry Hill Road
Between: Daniels Road and Bushkill Center Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 10
Est completion date: July 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road name: Aluta Mill Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road and Cherry Hill Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 10
Est completion date: July 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: East Allen Township
Road name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road and Seemsville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 10
Est completion date: July 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: PA 987/Airport Road
Between: Walnut Street and Valley View Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 11
Est completion date: July 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: Walnut Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive and Elm Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 12
Est completion date: July 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: Newburg Road
Between: Nazareth Road and Walnut Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 13
Est completion date: July 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Twp/ Lower Mount Bethel Township/ Upper Mount Bethel Township
Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive
Between: Bushkill Drive and PA 512
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 10
Est completion date: July 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: Jacobsburg Road
Between: PA 512 and Bushkill Center Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 10
Est completion date: July 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: State Park Road
Between: Jacobsburg Road and Sullivan Trail
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 12
Est completion date: July 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Filetown Road
Between: Jacobsburg Road and Sullivan Trail
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 13
Est completion date: July 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: Belfast Road
Between: Jacobsburg Road and Bushkill Center
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 14
Est completion date: July 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: PA 611
Between: Uhler Road and Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.
Start date: July 22
Est completion date: July 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
