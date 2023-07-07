Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 512 and PA 33

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. Traffic disruptions will include weeknight single-lane conditions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as weekend single-lane conditions continuously from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

Start date: July 7

Est completion date: July 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Main Street (Tatamy)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work. Work will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and also 24 hours beginning 9 p.m. Friday nights to 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Start date: July 7

Est completion date: July 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: City of Bethlehem, Hellertown Borough and Lower Saucon Township in Northampton County; Upper Saucon Township in Lehigh County

Road name: Interstate 78 West

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Bridge Repair

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Weeknight lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: July 10

Est completion date: September 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Third Street and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 10

Est completion date: July 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Raubsville Road

Between: PA 611 and Cherry Lane

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 14

Est completion date: July 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: Cherry Hill Road

Between: Daniels Road and Bushkill Center Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 10

Est completion date: July 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: Aluta Mill Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road and Cherry Hill Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 10

Est completion date: July 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: East Allen Township

Road name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road and Seemsville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 10

Est completion date: July 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: PA 987/Airport Road

Between: Walnut Street and Valley View Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 11

Est completion date: July 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: Walnut Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive and Elm Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 12

Est completion date: July 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: Newburg Road

Between: Nazareth Road and Walnut Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 13

Est completion date: July 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Twp/ Lower Mount Bethel Township/ Upper Mount Bethel Township

Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive

Between: Bushkill Drive and PA 512

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 10

Est completion date: July 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: Jacobsburg Road

Between: PA 512 and Bushkill Center Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 10

Est completion date: July 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: State Park Road

Between: Jacobsburg Road and Sullivan Trail

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 12

Est completion date: July 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Filetown Road

Between: Jacobsburg Road and Sullivan Trail

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 13

Est completion date: July 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: Belfast Road

Between: Jacobsburg Road and Bushkill Center

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 14

Est completion date: July 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: PA 611

Between: Uhler Road and Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.

Start date: July 22

Est completion date: July 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

