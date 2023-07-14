Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 512 and PA 33

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. Traffic disruptions will include weeknight single-lane conditions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as weekend single-lane conditions continuously from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

Start date: July 14

Est completion date: July 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Main Street (Tatamy)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work. Work will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and also 24 hours beginning 9 p.m. Friday nights to 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Start date: July 14

Est completion date: July 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Stockertown

Road name: PA 33 SB

Between: Main Street (Tatamy) and Belfast Exit

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.

Start date: July 30

Est completion date: July 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Stockertown

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: Belfast Exit and Main Street (Tatamy)

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.

Start date: July 29

Est completion date: July 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel Township

Road name: PA 611

Between: Uhler Road and Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.

Start date: July 22

Est completion date: July 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams/ Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Raubsville/Easton Road

Between: PA 611 and Cherry Lane

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 17

Est completion date: July 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Durham Road

Between: Raubsville Road and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 21

Est completion date: July 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Upper Nazareth

Road name: Cherry Hill Road

Between: Daniels Road and Bushkill Center Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 17

Est completion date: July 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: Cherry Hill Road/Bushkill Center Road

Between: High Street and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 20

Est completion date: July 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: Aluta Mill Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road and Cherry Hill Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 17

Est completion date: July 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 West

Between: PA 33 and PA 191

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.

Start date: July 18

Est completion date: July 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 191 and PA 33 Interchange

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound.

Start date: July 19

Est completion date: July 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: Aluta Mill Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road and Cherry Hill Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 20

Est completion date: July 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive

Between: Frost Hollow Road and Frutchey Hill Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 17

Est completion date: July 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

