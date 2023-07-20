Northampton County Emergency Management Services continues to work with municipal officials to gather accurate and detailed damage assessments following the severe flash flooding event that took place on Sunday, July 16.

As of Wednesday, July 19, ten total municipalities (public entities) reported municipal damages:

Bangor Borough (infrastructure, roadways)

County of Northampton (bridges)

East Bangor Borough (roadways)

Forks Township (infrastructure, roadways)

Lower Mount Bethel Township (roadways)

Palmer Township

Plainfield Township (infrastructure, roadways)

Stockertown Borough (park, recreational trail)

Tatamy Borough (municipal park)

Washington Township (infrastructure, roadways)

Four municipalities have enacted Disaster Declarations due to damages sustained:

Bangor Borough

Lower Mount Bethel Township

Plainfield Township

Washington Township

Accumulative (countywide) damages are estimated to be $400,000 – $500,000, with multiple municipalities yet to report their estimated recovery and response costs. This estimated cost to date includes approximately $400,000 in damages to county bridges.

Northampton County Emergency Management Services is receiving reports of residential damages (Individual Assistance) from over 65 households across eight municipalities at this time:

Bangor Borough

Bushkill Township

Forks Township

Lower Mount Bethel Township

Portland Borough (business)

Stockertown Borough

Upper Mount Bethel Township

Washington Township

Residents and/or business owners affected by the flood events experienced on Sunday, July 16 are strongly encouraged to report damage to their local municipalities and also complete the damage questionnaire on the Northampton County Emergency Management Services website http://ncem-pa.org/ to start the countywide assessment process. This will ensure that the County sends detailed damage reports to both PEMA and FEMA to receive funding for those impacted. All assessments received by Northampton County Emergency Management Services have been or will be entered into the Commonwealth’s damage reporter system as the information is received.

A Crisis Clean-Up Hotline has also been established to connect those affected with information and possible assistance: 844-965-1386. The Crisis Clean-Up Hotline is not affiliated with any local, county, state, or federal agency.