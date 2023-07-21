Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 512 and PA 33
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. Traffic disruptions will include weeknight single-lane conditions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as weekend single-lane conditions continuously from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m. (There will be no work on Sunday, July 23).
Start date: July 21
Est completion date: July 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Various
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Main Street (Tatamy)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work. Work will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and also 24 hours beginning 9 p.m. Friday nights to 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Start date: July 21
Est completion date: July 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Stockertown
Road name: PA 33 SB
Between: Main Street (Tatamy) and Belfast Exit
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
Start date: July 30
Est completion date: July 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Stockertown
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: Belfast Exit and Main Street (Tatamy)
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.
Start date: July 29
Est completion date: July 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Buck’s County Line and Cedarville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 24
Est completion date: July 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Raubsville Road
Between: PA 611 and Cherry Lane
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 25
Est completion date: July 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Durham Road
Between: Raubsville Road and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 27
Est completion date: July 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Raubsville/Easton Road
Between: PA 611 and Cherry Lane
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 28
Est completion date: July 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel
Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive
Between: Jacktown Road and Miller Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 24
Est completion date: July 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township
Road name: Kesslersville Road
Between: Uhler Road and PA 611
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 25
Est completion date: July 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Washington Township
Road name: Lower South Main Street
Between: True Blue Road and Mt. Pleasant Road
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Front Street, Franklin Hill Road and PA 191.
Start date: July 24
Est completion date: July 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Washington Township
Road name: Lower South Main Street
Between: Flicksville Road and Majestic Way
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Front Street, Franklin Hill Road and PA 191.
Start date: July 25
Est completion date: July 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Lower South Main Street
Between: Front Street and Majestic Way
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 26
Est completion date: July 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road name: Cherry Hill Road
Between: Daniels Road and Bushkill Center Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 24
Est completion date: July 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road name: Bushkill Center Road
Between: High Street and Jacobsburg Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 26
Est completion date: July 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive
Between: Grouse Drive and Dannersville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 24
Est completion date: July 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road name: Aluta Mill Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road and Cherry Hill Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 27
Est completion date: July 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
