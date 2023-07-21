Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 512 and PA 33

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. Traffic disruptions will include weeknight single-lane conditions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as weekend single-lane conditions continuously from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m. (There will be no work on Sunday, July 23).

Start date: July 21

Est completion date: July 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Main Street (Tatamy)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work. Work will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and also 24 hours beginning 9 p.m. Friday nights to 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Start date: July 21

Est completion date: July 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Stockertown

Road name: PA 33 SB

Between: Main Street (Tatamy) and Belfast Exit

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.

Start date: July 30

Est completion date: July 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Stockertown

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: Belfast Exit and Main Street (Tatamy)

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.

Start date: July 29

Est completion date: July 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Buck’s County Line and Cedarville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 24

Est completion date: July 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Raubsville Road

Between: PA 611 and Cherry Lane

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 25

Est completion date: July 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Durham Road

Between: Raubsville Road and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 27

Est completion date: July 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Raubsville/Easton Road

Between: PA 611 and Cherry Lane

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 28

Est completion date: July 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel

Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive

Between: Jacktown Road and Miller Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 24

Est completion date: July 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road name: Kesslersville Road

Between: Uhler Road and PA 611

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 25

Est completion date: July 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Washington Township

Road name: Lower South Main Street

Between: True Blue Road and Mt. Pleasant Road

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Front Street, Franklin Hill Road and PA 191.

Start date: July 24

Est completion date: July 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Washington Township

Road name: Lower South Main Street

Between: Flicksville Road and Majestic Way

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Front Street, Franklin Hill Road and PA 191.

Start date: July 25

Est completion date: July 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Lower South Main Street

Between: Front Street and Majestic Way

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 26

Est completion date: July 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: Cherry Hill Road

Between: Daniels Road and Bushkill Center Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 24

Est completion date: July 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: Bushkill Center Road

Between: High Street and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 26

Est completion date: July 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive

Between: Grouse Drive and Dannersville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 24

Est completion date: July 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: Aluta Mill Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road and Cherry Hill Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 27

Est completion date: July 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

