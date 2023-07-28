Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 512 and PA 33

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. Traffic disruptions will include weeknight single-lane conditions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as weekend single-lane conditions continuously from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

Start date: July 28

Est completion date: August 3

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Main Street (Tatamy)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work. Work will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and also 24 hours beginning 9 p.m. Friday nights to 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Start date: July 28

Est completion date: July 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

County: Northampton

Municipality: Williams/ Lower Saucon townships

Road name: Easton Road

Between: Hexenkopf Road and Cherry Lane

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 31

Est completion date: August 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams/ Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Lower Saucon Road

Between: Easton Road and Apple Butter Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: August 2

Est completion date: August 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: Bushkill Center Road

Between: High Street and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 31

Est completion date: August 4

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: Aluta Mill Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road and Cherry Hill Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 31

Est completion date: August 4

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: Penn Allen Road

Between: Mauch Chunk Road and Daniels Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 31

Est completion date: July 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive

Between: Monocacy Drive and Valley View Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 1

Est completion date: August 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Broad Street and Cherry Hill Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 2

Est completion date: August 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: High Street

Between: Broad Street and Cherry Hill Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 3

Est completion date: August 3

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Grouse Drive

Between: Pheasant Drive and Monocacy Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 4

Est completion date: August 4

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road name: Kesslersville Road

Between: Long Road and Uhler Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 31

Est completion date: August 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Washington Township

Road name: Lower South Main Street

Between: Main Street and Majestic Way

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 3

Est completion date: August 4

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road name: Kesslersville Road

Between: Long Run Road and Uhler Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: July 31

Est completion date: August 4

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

