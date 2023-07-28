Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 512 and PA 33
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. Traffic disruptions will include weeknight single-lane conditions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as weekend single-lane conditions continuously from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.
Start date: July 28
Est completion date: August 3
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Various
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Main Street (Tatamy)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work. Work will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and also 24 hours beginning 9 p.m. Friday nights to 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Start date: July 28
Est completion date: July 31
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: Williams/ Lower Saucon townships
Road name: Easton Road
Between: Hexenkopf Road and Cherry Lane
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 31
Est completion date: August 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams/ Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Lower Saucon Road
Between: Easton Road and Apple Butter Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: August 2
Est completion date: August 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road name: Bushkill Center Road
Between: High Street and Jacobsburg Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 31
Est completion date: August 4
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road name: Aluta Mill Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road and Cherry Hill Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 31
Est completion date: August 4
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road name: Penn Allen Road
Between: Mauch Chunk Road and Daniels Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 31
Est completion date: July 31
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive
Between: Monocacy Drive and Valley View Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 1
Est completion date: August 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Broad Street and Cherry Hill Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 2
Est completion date: August 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: High Street
Between: Broad Street and Cherry Hill Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 3
Est completion date: August 3
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Grouse Drive
Between: Pheasant Drive and Monocacy Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 4
Est completion date: August 4
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township
Road name: Kesslersville Road
Between: Long Road and Uhler Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 31
Est completion date: August 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Washington Township
Road name: Lower South Main Street
Between: Main Street and Majestic Way
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 3
Est completion date: August 4
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township
Road name: Kesslersville Road
Between: Long Run Road and Uhler Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: July 31
Est completion date: August 4
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
