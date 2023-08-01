Scott Curtis Arcury

Scott Curtis Arcury, 34, of Abington, Pa., passed away unexpectedly in his home on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Scott was born on March 6, 1989, in Bethlehem, Pa., and was the son of Frank P. and Beth I. (Werner) Arcury. He was a 2007 graduate of Notre Dame Green Pond High School in Easton, Pa., and a 2012 graduate of the Fox School of Business at Temple University where he earned a dual bachelor’s degree in Business and Economics. Scott then went on to work for several years as a financial advisor in the banking industry. Most recently, he worked for PNC Bank, and as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service.

At Notre Dame, Scott was a member of the varsity wrestling team, accumulating 99 career wins, as well as a four-year member of the soccer team. He was also a member of the Valley Forge Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution. Scott’s true passion was for the outdoors, including hunting, hiking, camping and gardening. Scott loved to travel to new destinations with his partner, Jenny. He also enjoyed sharing his wealth of knowledge, discussing documentaries, movies, and live music shows and concerts he recently attended.

Scott is survived by his loving daughters, Emersyn Donovan (age 6), Esmae Lu Arcury (age 3), and Azalea Ilona Arcury (age 10 months); parents, Frank and Beth Arcury; sister, Lauren Arcury (Casey Jenkins); nephew, Fletcher Frank Jenkins; loving partner, Jennifer Craig of seven years; beloved dog, Doc; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. Scott will be sorely missed by his family and those he formed everlasting friendships with throughout the course of his life.

Calling hours were held on Monday, July 31, 2023 from 5 until 7:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. at Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Township). Interment is private at the convenience of the family and will be at Northampton Memorial Shrine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Scott’s daughters’ future education fund at: https://gofund.me/58b1bc27. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.

Dorothy A. Artinger

Dorothy A. Artinger, 92, of Bath, Pa. passed away Tuesday, July 25, at Alexandria Manor, Nazareth.

Dorothy was born in New York City, N.Y. on May 27, 1931; a daughter of the late John L. and Cecelia M. (Groff) Toth.

She was the widow of Peter J. Artinger who passed away in 1980.

Dorothy and her parents were very devoted to each other throughout their lifetimes. She was an avid animal lover and caretaker for many animals.

Dorothy was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Bath, Pa.

She is survived by many cousins.

Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bath, Pa. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath, Pa.

Shelba J. Fogel

Shelba J. Fogel, 82, formerly of Moore Township, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Country Meadows in Bethlehem Township. She was the loving wife of Howard W. Fogel, Jr. to whom she was married 59 years prior to his passing in 2020. Born in Wilson Borough, Shelba was a daughter of the late George H. Sr. and Dorothy E. (Cole) Kiefer. A 1958 graduate of Bangor High School, she continued her education at the former Haff Hospital School of Nursing in Northampton. Shelba retired in 2002 from Moravian Hall Square in Nazareth, where she worked as a nurse aide. Prior to that, she worked as a cashier for many years at the former Keppel’s IGA in Bath. Shelba began her career in healthcare as a general nurse for the County of Northampton at Gracedale. Throughout the years, she enjoyed ceramics, knitting, playing bingo and going to the casinos with her husband, and spending time with her family. Shelba was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Bath.

Survivors: She is survived by her loving children, Brad Fogel and companion, Veronica, of Emmaus, and Bonnie Werley and husband, Gene, Jr., of Auburn, Pa.; grandchildren, Aubrey Bacho and husband, Tom, of Elkridge, Maryland, and Gene Werley, III and wife, Jordan, of Royersford; brothers, George H. Kiefer, Jr. of Bangor, and Terry L. Kiefer of Martins Creek; a sister, Heleen E. Parker of Allentown; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Howard, she was predeceased by a sister, Joan M. DeBoer.

Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Green Mount Cemetery, Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Bath, PA 18014.

Robert Eugene Kocher, Sr.

Robert Eugene Kocher, Sr., 81, of Moore Township, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at St. Luke’s University Hospital – Bethlehem Campus in Fountain Hill, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Shirley M. (Trach) Kocher to whom he was married 60 years on April 20. Born in Moore Township, he was a son of the late Eugene F. Sr. and Marguerite J. (Applegate) Kocher. Bobby, as everyone called him, was a 1960 graduate of Northampton High School. He was employed for 32 years at Mack Trucks in Allentown, where he worked in the Research and Development Department. A mastermind, he designed parts for trucks that were engineered and replicated for production. Bobby was also known for inventing things that made life easier and more efficient. As a teenager, he achieved the Eagle Scout Award. Bobby was an avid outdoorsman and hunter, and he enjoyed restoring cars, including Mustangs for his sons. Cutting wood, maintaining his property, and living in his log home with his wife near the Blue Mountain were among his treasured pleasures. Bobby especially enjoyed spending time with his family and creating many loving memories that his family cherishes.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Shirley, he is survived by their four wonderful children, Penny Evans and husband, Robert Sr., of Moore Township, Robert E. Kocher, Jr. and wife, Lori, of Lake Ariel, Jeff Kocher and wife, Katie, of Northampton, and Rebecca Licini and husband, Christopher, of Walnutport; 10 grandchildren, Cory Kocher, Ryan Kocher, Robert Evans, Jr., Tyler Evans, Courtney Evans, Preston Evans, Kaleb Kocher, Gianna Licini, Gabriella Licini, and Arianna Kocher; four great-grandchildren, Arden, Etta, Iloh and Kensley Kocher; five siblings, Donald L. Kocher, Sr. and wife, Sharon, Winifred I. Beil and husband, Luther, and Larry G. Kocher and wife, Barbara, all of Klecknersville, Eugene F. Kocher, Jr. and wife, Marge, of Moore Township, and Tina L. Brezack and spouse, Colleen Gilbert, of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews. Bobby was predeceased by a sister, Sandra L. Tashner.

Services: A Memorial Service in celebration of Bobby’s life will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at noon in Christ Church Little Moore United Church of Christ, 913 South Mink Rd., Danielsville, PA 18038. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to noon in church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Christ Church Little Moore United Church of Christ or you may consider planting a tree in memory of Bobby by visiting his obituary online at bensingfuneralhome.net and selecting “plant a tree.”

Alverta Spangler

Alverta Spangler, 103 of Bethlehem- East Allen Township, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Whitehall Manor in Whitehall, Pa. Born June 16, 1920 in Hanover Township, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William Young and the late Glendora (Eckert) Young. She was the wife of the late Samuel S. Spangler who passed away in January 2002.

Alverta was a Top Stitcher for the former Cross Country Clothes, Northampton, Pa. for over 24 years before retiring in 1983. Alverta was a long-time member of St. John’s U.C.C. Church, Northampton, Pa. She was also active in her community as a former member of A.A.R.P. #3915, Northampton for 35 years, a former member of the Lady Wisteria Red Hats, and a former member of the Allen Twp. Vol. Fire Co. ladies Auxiliary for 15 years. Alverta enjoyed traveling on the many bus trips, especially to Atlantic City, N.J. casinos; she also loved her flowers and gardening.

Surviving are son, Richard G. Spangler and companion Cindy Williams of Bethlehem, Pa.; daughter, Mrs. Sharon Bechtold of Northampton, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Karen Spangler of Northampton, Pa.; two granddaughters, Stacie Spangler-Coffey (Chris) and Nicole Lohrman (Lucas); and two great-granddaughters, Madison and Brynn. She was predeceased by her son, Ronald D. Spangler in 2020, son-in-law, William Bechtold in 2021, seven brothers and three sisters.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 22 Atlas Rd., Northampton, PA 18067. The family received friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment followed in Greenwood Cemetery, Allen Twp., Northampton, Pa. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067 has been entrusted with her care and services.

Contributions: May be made to St. John’s U.C.C. Church memorial fund or Family Pillars Hospice, both c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.