The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met on July 25 at 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Amato of the Zoning Board presented her monthly report. In June they received 33 permit applications and issued 32 permits. A special meeting was held on June 29 regarding a multi-family apartment building, which was denied. Unless the interested party appeals this decision, the matter is regarded as closed. She also reminded everyone about the upcoming special meeting on Thursday, August 24 at the fire company regarding the proposed medical marijuana facility.

Ground has been broken for the new maintenance building, and the supervisors received their first request for payment from Bracy Construction for the purchase of materials. The architects reviewed the request for $64,112.40 and recommended that it be approved, which it was. In response to a query from the audience, it was clarified that payments are requested in phases based on what work has been completed.

Township Manager Alice Rehrig presented the board with copies of two ordinances being updated. The first, ordinance 2023-2, needs an amendment pertaining to cluster developments. Specifically, the cluster developments will be allowed higher density as long as the developer provides more recreational space. The second, ordinance 2023-3, needs an amendment pertaining to the definitions of the terms ‘wholesale’ and ‘wholesale trades.’ She requested permission to advertise the ordinances for adoption once they have been favorably reviewed by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, and the board agreed to this.

A memorandum of understanding was presented to the Teamsters Union with regard to the starting salary for new hires. The Teamsters accepted the terms, so the board likewise approved it.

The police department had previously been approved to purchase a new sign, and Chief Fogel submitted a request to be allowed to move forward. This was approved, with the stipulation that the cost of the sign be no more than $650.

Rehrig will develop the specifications for the maintenance building’s fuel island in order to get the project out for bid. The position needs to be adjusted for better coordination, and public works director Frank Zamadics is working on this. Rehrig is also looking into replacing and upgrading the township’s office technology; she is currently gathering pricing information and will present it to the board when the numbers are ready. A statewide gaming LSA grant will open for applications on September 1, which could be another source of funding for the township.

During public comment, resident Dennis Ziegler inquired about the noise ordinance. Board Chairman Michael Jones confirmed that quiet hours are to be observed between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., though residents may apply for permits for special circumstances that would allow them an extension for an event. Ziegler reported that one of his neighbors on Aspen Drive held a loud party on July 22, with a live band performing until 1 a.m., and also set off fireworks. He requested that someone look into the matter and speak with the resident so that this does not happen again. Ziegler also reported another neighbor with an unregistered camper on their property, but Jones assured him the zoning board is aware of the situation and actively working on it. Ziegler offered to let the board members visit his home in order to see matters for themselves, and was advised to contact Elizabeth Amato regarding the offer.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 1069 Municipal Rd., Walnutport.