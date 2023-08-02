​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a job fair at the PennDOT Northampton County office, 3300 Freemansburg Ave., Easton, PA 18045 on Wednesday, August 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will include onsite interviews with job offers.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various opportunities available. District and county employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and assist attendees with the application process.

PennDOT is looking to fill a variety of positions in the county, including CDL operators. Applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume. CDL operators also should bring their current driver’s license and medical card.

Applicants can see the current available positions by going online to www.employment.pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. Any person requiring special accommodations are requested to contact the PennDOT Northampton County office at 610-250-1840 prior to the event.