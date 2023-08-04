Municipality: Stockertown Borough

Road name: PA 33 South

Between: Main Street (Tatamy) and Belfast Exit

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.

Start date: August 16

Est completion date: August 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update: Re-schedule from July 30

Municipality: Stockertown

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: Belfast Exit and Main Street (Tatamy)

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.

Start date: August 14

Est completion date: August 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update: Re-schedule from July 29

Municipality: Plainfield Township, Stockertown Borough

Road name: PA 191

Between: Ariel Court and Mud Run Road

Type of work: Milling and Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for a milling, base repair, paving project.

Start date: August 7

Est completion date: December 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: PA 378

Between: Black River Road and Colesville Road

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: August 15 – PA 378 North lane restriction

August 16 – PA 378 South lane restriction

Start date: August 15

Est completion date: August 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 33 and PA 191

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: August 9- Westbound lane restriction.

August 10- Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: August 9

Est completion date: August 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: Bushkill Center Road

Between: High Street and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 7

Est completion date: August 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Delabole Road

Between: Ruppel Road and Park Avenue

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 7

Est completion date: August 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Pen Argyl Road

Between: Bangor Road and Main Street

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 8

Est completion date: August 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road name: Kesslersville Road

Between: PA 191 and Newlins Road

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 9

Est completion date: August 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road name: Uhler Road

Between: Upper Mud Run and Kesslersville Road

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 11

Est completion date: August 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Washington Township

Road name: Lower South Main Street

Between: Mount Pleasant and True Blue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: August 7

Est completion date: August 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

