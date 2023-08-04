Municipality: Stockertown Borough
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: Main Street (Tatamy) and Belfast Exit
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
Start date: August 16
Est completion date: August 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update: Re-schedule from July 30
Municipality: Stockertown
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: Belfast Exit and Main Street (Tatamy)
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.
Start date: August 14
Est completion date: August 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update: Re-schedule from July 29
Municipality: Plainfield Township, Stockertown Borough
Road name: PA 191
Between: Ariel Court and Mud Run Road
Type of work: Milling and Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for a milling, base repair, paving project.
Start date: August 7
Est completion date: December 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: PA 378
Between: Black River Road and Colesville Road
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: August 15 – PA 378 North lane restriction
August 16 – PA 378 South lane restriction
Start date: August 15
Est completion date: August 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 33 and PA 191
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: August 9- Westbound lane restriction.
August 10- Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: August 9
Est completion date: August 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road name: Bushkill Center Road
Between: High Street and Jacobsburg Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 7
Est completion date: August 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Delabole Road
Between: Ruppel Road and Park Avenue
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 7
Est completion date: August 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Pen Argyl Road
Between: Bangor Road and Main Street
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 8
Est completion date: August 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township
Road name: Kesslersville Road
Between: PA 191 and Newlins Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 9
Est completion date: August 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township
Road name: Uhler Road
Between: Upper Mud Run and Kesslersville Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 11
Est completion date: August 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Washington Township
Road name: Lower South Main Street
Between: Mount Pleasant and True Blue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: August 7
Est completion date: August 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.