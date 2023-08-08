During the August 3 Northampton Borough Council meeting, Paw Prints on the Canal organizer Candi Lynn and her team of volunteers presented Police Chief Bryan Kadingo with a donation of $13,094 for the police department’s K9 unit. These funds were raised during the June event, which was attended by thousands of visitors from across the Lehigh Valley and the East Coast.

“We had a really good year,” said Lynn. There were over 230 vendors present, selling pet supplies, raising awareness for rescue animals, and treating visitors to delicious sweets.

This year marked the 14th year of the celebration. Over this time, the event has raised roughly $90,000 ($89,251.55) for the borough’s police department.

Lynn and her volunteers were lauded by every member of the council.

Councilwoman Judith Haldeman said the team not only raised almost $90,000, which is an impressive amount, but they “put time, energy and dedication,” into this event, expecting nothing in return.

“That,” said Haldeman, “should be commended.”

Councilman Anthony Lopsonzski, Sr. agreed. A former police officer, he has seen the work the department and its K9s can do when it comes to searching for, assisting and protecting members of the public. He shared an experience he had during his time on duty in which a K9 correctly identified an arsonist who had been setting fire to vacant trailer homes.

“I am so glad and so proud that we have people in our community that volunteer to do something so monumental,” he said.

In addition to the monetary donation, Lynn and her team also presented Chief Kadingo with a plaque and gift basket for Vito, the borough’s retiring K9.

In other news, the council also celebrated the Northampton Fire Department. The department received a bronze-level certificate as an accredited department from the PA State Fire Academy and Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

Said Councilwoman Bonnie Almond, “The bronze level certificate they received means the fire department demonstrated they are competent and capable of providing quality services to residents and visitors of the Commonwealth. I am very proud of our fire department.”

It was also announced during the meeting that Reverend Jerry Mraz will be dedicating the Canal Street Park butterfly garden on Tuesday, August 15 at 10:30 a.m. Mayor Tony Pristash, as well as several members of the council, local school children and local scouting troops, will be present at the ceremony.

Council also heard from Jordan Marsh, a resident of Palmerton. He was seeking permission to hold a concert on September 23 and borrow the borough’s Bandshell. The concert would run from noon until 8 p.m. and feature performances from local bands, as well as local art vendors. He was asked to provide a list of information, including the names of bands and vendors, to the council before voting.

Finally, council approved the River Central Multi-Municipal Comprehensive Plan. The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission was once again present to answer any questions about the plan, which would allow neighboring municipalities to work together on planning and zoning. All members of council voted in favor of the plan, except Lopzonzski, Sr., who abstained.

The next council meeting will be Thursday, August 17 at 7 p.m.