The Moore Township Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, August 1 to hear reports and discuss various updates from the township engineer and solicitor.

During reports, Detective Jason Gianatiempo shared that the Moore Township Police Department had 398 total calls for the month of July, which included seven verbal and written warnings, 18 traffic citations, 10 non-traffic citations for disorderly conduct, harassment, scattering of rubbish, use of consumer fireworks on property, use of consumer fireworks within 150-feet of a building, use of consumer fireworks under the consumption of alcohol, and violation of a township burning ordinance, as well as three arrests for assault, harassment, terroristic threats, and resisting arrests, three reportable accidents and one non-reportable accident.

Fire Police Captain Jason Harhart reported that the Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co. responded to 47 fire calls for the month of July, which included six fires, nine motor vehicle accidents, two automatic fire alarms, 10 ambulance assists, one standby with police, three wires down, five trees down, one odor investigation, three spills, one flooding, and six mutual aid calls for one motor vehicle accident, one fire alarm, and one tree down with Bath, one fire with Bushkill Township, and one fire with Allen Township.

Public Works Director Craig Hoffman shared that the Public Works Department has finished the prep work for the seal coat projects in the township. Seal coating will be scheduled for this month and will take approximately two days to complete. The information will be on the township website when the dates are determined.

In other news, Chairman Daniel Piorkowski reported that the Nazareth Council of Governments is looking into the possibility of regional fire departments due to local fire departments struggling to obtain volunteers.

Next, supervisors unanimously voted to approve the $165,000 appraisal for the Hager Open Space conservation easement on Keeler Road, which includes approximately 25.34 acres.

The Land and Environmental Protection Board will be holding an open house at the pavilion on Monday, September 11 with a guest speaker from the Heritage Conservancy.

Following, Lois Kerbacher voiced that Community Days will be held this month on August 18 and 19 at the Recreation Center, and that they are still looking for volunteers to help out. Individuals interested in volunteering should contact Kerbacher at 610-759-9449 ext. 5.

Township Engineer Kevin Horvath reported that Keystone Consulting Engineers began doing design work for four of the MS4 project basins that they received easement access for. Horvath is looking into getting pricing for next month’s meeting.

Horvath also expressed that he met with Bob Fedio of Fedio Construction for the Edelman Schoolhouse renovations. Fedio committed to a mid- to late-September start date with a 120-day turnover. Supervisors unanimously approved a motion for Horvath to draw up the contract for the project, which will cost $21,650. The cost of the project was already budgeted for the year and will cost less than anticipated.

Additionally, Horvath provided updates for the truck restriction study performed in the township for appropriateness of limiting or restricting truck traffic. KCE’s findings include the following: the recommendation for no trucks except local deliveries on Cherrywood Lane, Evanwood Lane, Fairway Lane, Par Lane, Oxford Circle, Yost Road and Smith Gap Road (East Scenic Drive to Skunk Road); the recommendation for no trucks on Jones Road (golf course driveway to Route 987); and the recommendation for no parking on both sides of the road on Plaza Court.

Supervisors unanimously approved a motion for Horvath to work with Township Solicitor David M. Backenstoe to begin drafting the ordinances for the abovementioned recommendations.

In other business, Solicitor Backenstoe shared that the township’s ordinance codification that will be available online pending advertisement and approval will now occur during the October meeting.

Backenstoe also prepared a resolution that the supervisors unanimously adopted for the Nazareth Area Multimunicipal Comprehensive Plan Implementation Agreement, which will allow the township to work with Bushkill Township and a joint planner regarding what needs to be done for NazPlan’s zoning, SALDO, and storm water runoff ordinances to make them consistent with other municipalities involved in the plan.

Additionally, Backenstoe expressed that the township received a notice of a potential lawsuit for a motor vehicle accident that occurred on East Scenic Drive. Under the Tort Claims Act, individuals must provide a notice to the township if they plan to sue within the next six months. However, the township is denying liability because the road is completely state-owned and maintained.

The next Moore Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Tuesday, September 5 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 2491 Community Dr.