Charles R. Ames, Jr.

Charles R. Ames, Jr., 75, of Allen Township, formerly of Moore Township, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hecktown Oaks in Lower Nazareth Township. He was the loving husband of Linda M. (Rasley) Ames. Charlie and Linda celebrated 56 years of marriage on April 8. Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late Charles R. Sr. and Ella (Schafer) Ames. Charlie retired from Muschlitz Excavating in Moorestown, where he was a heavy equipment operator for 55 years. After retiring, he owned and operated a lawn care service. An avid hunter and fisherman, Charlie was a member of the Bath Rod & Gun Club, and he also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and was a NASCAR fan.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Linda, he is survived by his daughter, Susan Ames of Plainfield Township; three sons, Charles Ames of Bethlehem, Timothy Ames and wife, Jessie, and Jason Ames and partner, Jess Miller, both of Northampton; five grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan, Isabella, Victoria, and Michael; a great-grandson, Brayden; two brothers, James Ames and wife, Donna, of Moore Township, and Michael Ames and wife, Vivian, of Alburtis; four sisters, Marlene Shafer and husband, Bill, of Bath, Debbie Moser and husband, Dennis, of Topton, and Arminda Ames of Quakertown, and Patricia Young of Bethlehem; along with many nieces and nephews.

Services: In keeping with Charlie’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Rodney P. Jarinko

Rodney P. Jarinko, 80, of Cherryville, formerly of Moore Township, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of Helen M. (Meseros) Jarinko. Rodney and Helen celebrated 59 years of marriage on May 30. Born in Palmerton, Rodney was a son of the late Clarence and Martha (Hess) Jarinko. He was a graduate of Slatington High School, Class of 1960. A career that spanned 30 years, Rodney was employed by Moore Township serving as Supervisor, Secretary and Treasurer, before retiring. Prior to that, he was a shoe department manager for the former Orr’s Department Stores. Rodney was a member of Whitfield Lodge No. 622 F. & A.M. – Tatamy and Rajah Shrine.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Helen, he will be dearly missed by his niece and nephew, Linda Fisher of Lehighton, and Brian Azar of Allentown; two great-nieces, Annie Jachowicz of Tamaqua, and Kathy Westrip of Jim Thorpe; along with his wife’s nieces and nephews. Rodney was predeceased by his brothers, Sanford and Mark Jarinko; and a niece, Elouise Gallagher.

Services: A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown.